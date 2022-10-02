LANCASTER, Wis. — As the sole salaried employee of homeless shelter Family Promise, of Grant County, Kimberly Jacobson works a job that often seems like it could use someone approximating a miracle worker.
Thankfully, the building comes with one included.
Bill Manthe is a parish associate at St. Clement Church, which is attached to Family Promise’s day center. He is the shelter’s longest-serving and most involved volunteer. Having first volunteered at the parish in 1987, he’s an institution unto himself — and indispensable to boot.
“If I want to know anything or I need anything, Bill’s the person to call,” Jacobson said. “He goes above and beyond his job description.”
He’s been so valuable to Family Promise that his predecessor gave him the tongue-in-cheek moniker the “St. Clement superhero.”
Manthe has been involved with Family Promise since before the local chapter’s establishment. When Bev Doll and her peers on the Grant County Homeless Task Force sought to persuade local churches to establish a network in 2014 — under Family Promise’s model, area churches host families overnight while a case manager works with them by day — Doll’s mind immediately turned to Manthe.
“When you’re talking with individuals, you need somebody who first has heart and passion, who is always eloquent in his words and process of thinking,” Doll said.
And that was Manthe. He became the guy the task force would send to persuade groups to join Family Promise. The Grant County chapter opened in 2016, with 10 partner churches and a day center at St. Clement once the parish’s nuns retired.
Manthe has been the volunteer coordinator there ever since, though he frequently pushes the bounds of that role. Whenever the church is short volunteers when a family is staying at St. Clement, he will plug himself into the open slots, taking multiple overnight shifts per week and sometime volunteering for partner churches, too.
At a time when Jacobson says the shelter is struggling with volunteer burnout, a person like Manthe is a superhero.
When asked, Manthe is modest about his volunteerism. He takes pains to credit his fellow coordinator, Peg Jonas, whom he calls a “godsend,” and downplays his own role as part of his duties as parish associate. (It’s not.)
Asked why he’s dedicated so much time to Family Promise, Manthe cites the parable of the sheep and the goats from Matthew 25, where Jesus relates to his followers their treatment of the needy will determine their own treatment at judgment.
“And Jesus says you’ll go into everlasting paradise or everlasting punishment. So that’s pretty stark,” he said, wryly.
Manthe believes it is his and his church’s duty to help the needy and that they should live the Gospel.
And as a parent of two children, that applies first to the families who come into Family Promise.
“Having kids myself, it’s to make sure they have good meals during that week, to make sure they have a safe place, have a bed to sleep on,” he said. “What a kid deserves.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.
