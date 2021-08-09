Gas leak

Dubuque firefighters and police have closed a portion of University Avenue after a gas leak was reported this morning. 

A portion of a busy Dubuque street is closed this morning due to a reported gas leak.

University Avenue was closed between its intersections with John F. Kennedy Road and University Avenue Extension as of 11:15 a.m.

Dispatchers said the gas leak was reported at 10:51 a.m., and the Dubuque Fire Department is on the scene.

No injuries or damage had been reported as of 11:15 a.m.

Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said the fire department evacuated Dog Days Dubuque, 3135 University Ave. He said it appears that construction crews in the area struck a gas line. 

"It'll be closed for several hours while they do the repairs," said McClimon of the roadway, advising people to avoid the area.

