Dubuque firefighters and police have closed a portion of University Avenue after a gas leak was reported this morning.
A portion of a busy Dubuque street is closed this morning due to a reported gas leak.
University Avenue was closed between its intersections with John F. Kennedy Road and University Avenue Extension as of 11:15 a.m.
Dispatchers said the gas leak was reported at 10:51 a.m., and the Dubuque Fire Department is on the scene.
No injuries or damage had been reported as of 11:15 a.m.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said the fire department evacuated Dog Days Dubuque, 3135 University Ave. He said it appears that construction crews in the area struck a gas line.
"It'll be closed for several hours while they do the repairs," said McClimon of the roadway, advising people to avoid the area.
