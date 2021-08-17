Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-states each Tuesday. This week, we highlight developments from Hazel Green, Boscobel and Cuba City, Wis.
Two new businesses now are operating within the same Hazel Green location.
Studio 6C Apparel and Accessories, owned by Jodi Splinter, and In Harmony, owned by Amy Hendricks, recently opened at 2010 Main St. in Hazel Green.
The building is owned by Jackie Birkett, who runs 20th and Main Hair Studio at the location. Splinter and Hendricks have offered their products and services in the building on a limited basis for years, but Birkett recently offered to rent several rooms so the two could launch their own storefronts.
“We painted and did some updates to (the building) to give it a fresh new look,” Splinter said.
At Studio 6C, Splinter sells Hazel Green apparel, candles, greeting cards, keychains, earrings and accessories.
“I make a lot of the products myself or design it and have it printed, and the rest of the stuff that I buy, I try to get from local people,” said Splinter, who has worked in apparel and print design for years.
In Harmony offers natural health services such as reiki, a form of energy healing, and infrared sauna therapy, which Hendricks said stimulates the immune, cardiovascular and lymphatic systems to reduce stress and promote relaxation.
She hopes her business will help create “a healthier, vibrant community.”
“I want not just longevity, … but I want good health (in) body, mind and spirit within that longevity,” she said.
Both businesses opened earlier this summer, but the two women held a grand opening on Saturday. Hendricks said they hope to offer a convenient option for local residents and to promote economic growth in the community.
“We’re looking to revitalize Hazel Green and bring more traffic to our Main Street, our local businesses and our small town,” she said.
Studio 6C Apparel and Accessories is open Fridays through Sundays. For current hours, visit the store’s Facebook page. The business can be reached at 563-495-2615.
In Harmony offers services by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week. The business can be reached at 608-330-2247.
BOSCOBEL VENUE RECOVERS FROM TORNADO
A Boscobel business hopes to reopen this weekend after sustaining tornado damage.
Boscobel Bowl and Banquet, 16971 U.S. 61, suffered significant damage when an EF3 tornado touched down in Boscobel on Aug. 7. The storm ripped two exhaust hood vents and motors off the building’s roof, destroyed both entrance signs and damaged the ceiling in the banquet room.
Owner Will Connely said the business will be closed until he receives parts to repair the exhaust hood. He hopes to reopen by Friday, Aug. 20.
“We temporarily covered the holes with plastic and taped them down really well, and we’re waiting for parts (to repair) them now,” he said. “I’m hoping by the end of this week, we get the parts and get them installed because I can’t cook in my kitchen until it’s installed.”
Connely said about 40 people were present at the time of the storm, but no one was injured. However, several cars in the parking lot had windows blown out, and the business lost power for more than 10 hours, causing food to spoil.
“The night of the tornado, I had food ready for 300 people for a celebration of life, and that all had to go to waste,” he said.
Boscobel Bowl and Banquet can be reached at 608-375-2200 or via the venue’s Facebook page.
CUBA CITY BARBER RETIRES
A longtime Cuba City barber hung up her shears this weekend.
Joanie Von Glahn, who has operated Joanie’s Hair Repair at 105 S. Main St. for the past 36 years, worked her final day on Saturday.
Her retirement marks the end of a 53-year career as a barber — a career she had pursued since her childhood in Shullsburg.
“I wanted to be a barber because I didn’t want to do perms and hair colors and all that stuff. I just wanted to cut hair,” she said.
Von Glahn, now 73, graduated from the barbering program at Madison Area Technical College — then known as the Madison Vocational School — in 1968.
“Women were not barbers in those days, so I was one of three women in my class,” she said. “The rest were all men.”
After graduating, she took a job with Frank Williams at Frank’s Barbershop in Platteville. She later worked in Cuba City, Shullsburg and Darlington before opening Joanie’s Hair Repair, where she has remained since.
In addition to her work as a barber, Von Glahn has become well-known in Cuba City for the newspaper clippings and local sports memorabilia that adorn the walls of her shop. The framed articles are a snapshot of local successes in a wide range of sports, including basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and more.
“I’m a historian, and I love that kind of stuff,” she said. “People love coming in and reading my walls.”
She was relieved to learn that local hairstylist Michelle Kuster, of Hometown Hair Studio, who will take over the business, loves the walls as much as she does.
“That really tickled me that she was as pleased about it as I am,” Von Glahn said. “I want her to take really good care of it.”
As she reflects on her half-century career behind the barber’s chair, Von Glahn said she will most miss the people and the relationships she formed along the way.
“(I’ll miss) seeing them every day and visiting with them because they’re not only your customers, they become your friends,” she said.