FENNIMORE, Wis. — The water fountains were turned off, hangout spaces closed and the faces of staff and students obscured by masks.
Those were among the sights encountered by those who arrived at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College on Monday for the start of the fall semester.
After months of planning with health officials, attorneys and even the college’s insurance company, administrators and faculty are holding their breaths as they teach more than 3,300 students and hope to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 that could, at worst, shut down the campus.
“My hope as we open is that we get through this,” said college President Jason Wood. “I wish I knew how it was going to end up.”
The institution of higher education is the first of the six largest in the tri-state region to begin classes. The semester is scheduled to conclude Dec. 11.
A nine-member safety team has for months planned the semester, with a goal of minimizing social gathering on campus.
“We are doing everything we can to keep campus safe while still providing a high-quality educational experience,” said Dan Imhoff, director of facilities and safety. “I think we’ve gone as far as we can with these steps and protocols.”
Courses with lab components, such as nursing and welding, will occur in person, while general education courses will be taught online or remotely with videoconferencing technology like Zoom. Some will utilize a combination.
Nursing instructor Darci Colsch oversees 82 students who are enrolled in her fundamentals-of-nursing classes, which will meet remotely to review pre-recorded lectures that students watched in advance.
“There are a variety of things that I can do even if we are not in the same room,” she said. “We just have to change our mindset.”
Students enrolled in face-to-face classes will remain in an assigned seat within a designated learning area, even when they take meal breaks.
After cohorts leave, custodial staff wipe down and spray an aerosolized disinfectant that blankets classrooms in a fog. Throughout the day and night, other high-touch surfaces will be cleaned.
All student activities except the college’s golf and trapshooting teams have been canceled, while support services, such as academic tutoring, are being offered virtually.
Dining services will offer food for delivery and window pickup. Those present on campus must wear masks at all times except while eating or drinking.
Students and employees who test positive for COVID-19, who experience symptoms or who were in close contact with someone who tests positive, are instructed to remain at home, contact their health care provider and submit a report to Human Resources or a student notification team member.
If an outbreak occurs, staff are prepared to shut down part or all of the college, transitioning to purely online instruction or delaying the semester, Wood said. This fall, enrollment declined by about 1.5% and fewer students are living on campus, which Wood attributes to COVID-19 concerns.
“We feel fortunate,” he said. “We know many colleges and universities are seeing significant declines.”