Despite high home prices and interest rates in the past year, area real estate agents see positive signs for buyers looking for a new home in the months ahead.
Recent data from area real estate agents show that local home sales were down last year compared to 2021. However, the average sale price increased year over year.
Jeff Hefel, managing broker for Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors in Dubuque and president of East Central Iowa Association of Realtors, said 1,578 homes were sold in Dubuque and the surrounding area last year. In 2021, 1,743 homes were sold in the area, compared to 1,624 homes sold in 2020.
However, Hefel noted that the 2022 total was back to more normal pre-pandemic levels, when the number of homes sold in the area typically fell between the upper 1,300s and low 1,500s.
“2020 and 2021 were just two of the best years ever,” he said. “The big thing those years were the interest rates going down to keep the economy going while everything shut down. … Eventually, inflation reared its head. The rate that the (Federal Reserve) raises doesn’t directly affect the mortgage rates, but they do indirectly affect them.”
Hefel said increased interest rates on loans last year dramatically decreased buying power on homes, leading to an overall slowdown in sales.
“Inventory is so low,” he said. “There are so few existing homes that the prices really haven’t dropped too much.”
The average home price last year in the Dubuque area was $253,872, and homes sold in an average of 23 days. In 2021, home prices averaged at $231,472 with homes selling in 29 days.
In Grant County, Wis., the average price of homes sold last year was around $168,000, compared to $150,000 the year prior, according to Renee Winkler, owner of Platteville Realty. There were 539 homes sold in the county last year, compared to 599 homes in 2021.
“In 2022, we saw interest rates rise, of course, which did price some buyers out of the market,” she said. “It also created situations where people considering selling were hesitant. They didn’t want to lose the rate they were at on their current home.”
NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors recently released housing market data from last year in Jo Daviess, Carroll and Stephenson counties.
That area saw the average home price increase to a new high of $202,160, up more than $22,000 from 2021. Sales still dropped, however, from 1,096 residences sold last year compared to 1,392 in 2021.
“Inventory has been one of the No. 1 drivers in this increase in prices due to lack of inventory and dwindling inventory not only year over year, but it seems like month to month,” said Conor Brown, CEO of NorthWest Alliance of Realtors.
Inventory might still play a factor in home buying this year, Brown said, as material costs to build new homes remains high.
However, he said he expects interest rates to moderate for buyers, particularly in the second half of the year.
“We’re already seeing declines of those high mortgage rates,” he said. “Those fluctuations happen in any market. We just saw mortgage rates rise in a short timeframe, and it took buyers a moment to adjust to it. It may not return to 3%, but it will hang around 5% to 5.5%.”
Winkler said she expects homes to sell fairly quickly this year, and buyers still might search for a new residence despite whatever the interest rate might be.
“We will still see buyers looking because it’s just the way it is,” she said. “A 6% (interest) rate is nothing compared to what we saw in the ’70s and ’80s. We’ve just been spoiled with what we’ve seen the last two years.”
Hefel said he already has seen prices on homes begin to drop.
“Anybody that’s looking to buy, I would say it’s a probably less stressful time to buy now than it has been in the last two or three years,” he said. “There’s not going to be crazy-good deals out there, but you will be able to get homes for asking price or under asking price.”
