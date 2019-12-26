Sunny skies had much to do with the relaxed mood at Dubuque Fire Department headquarters Wednesday morning.
As of 11 a.m., the radio had crackled with just three calls for service so far for the day.
Staffing the Christmas Day shift, 23 firefighters at three of the city’s six fire stations were on hand for any emergency that might flare up as families unwrapped gifts under electrically wired evergreens.
“This is a really laid-back day for us,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ludescher.
Nine firefighters puttered around headquarters at 11 W. Ninth St.
Some studied. Others worked out in the basement gym, napped or watched television — all waiting for a call, at which point they would have 90 seconds to roll out the door.
Breakfast was interrupted by a request for assistance for someone who had fallen — the most common incident that the department responds to year-round.
People are especially active on Christmas Day, increasing the odds of crashes during high-volume travel times, especially when roads are slippery.
Such incidents are common among seniors on Sunday mornings and holidays such as Easter and Christmas, Ludescher said.
“We joke we have what we call ‘elderly spiritual syncope,’” he said. “Sometimes, they don’t eat before they go to church, and they get lightheaded and they have a … fainting episode.”
FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING
Workdays in the Dubuque Fire Department are scheduled among three shifts, one year in advance. Seniority determines who will staff holidays, but staff can trade.
Ludescher’s family has had 30 years to adjust to his holiday schedule, complicated by the fact that his son Jack Ludescher and Mark’s brother also work for the department.
“Sometimes we’ll have a couple of celebrations,” Mark said.
Jack, 23, sat on a couch in the department library Wednesday, tapping on his laptop.
He has served in the department for nearly two years and is content to staff the Christmas shift.
“I traded with another firefighter who has kids at home, so I figured he could use the holiday,” Jack said.
Even though he was slated to miss a family gathering Wednesday night, he understands that sacrifice is part of his line of work.
“Somebody has got to do the job, and this year it has to be me,” he said.
FAMILY TIME
While Dubuque Fire Department crews observe the holiday with a communal breakfast and evening roast, their families often visit to add to the homey atmosphere.
Firefighter Andrew Morgan, 28, hoisted his 2-year-old son on his shoulders, and they walked between rows of fire trucks. Owen Morgan marveled at the cherry red engines and ambulances.
Although Andrew has worked for the department for just seven months, he became a pro at handling holiday, night and weekend shifts during his previous employment in medical transport services.
Andrew’s wife, Brandi Morgan, must do the same as a CT coordinator at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Her Christmas shift started Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s normal,” she said. “You work around it.”
Hospital staff stays busy, responding to stomachaches, mental health crises and — occasionally, in years with more-typical weather — snowblower injuries.
“People trying to unclog their snowblowers,” Brandi explained.
The family rearranges Christmas celebrations as necessary.
“Santa came early at our house,” Andrew said. “On Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day.”