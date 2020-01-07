Backers of the new Legion Park Community Center in Platteville recently requested financial assistance from Grant County, making a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors.
The 5,700-square-foot facility is under construction, replacing the since-demolished Legion Park Art Hall. The cost of the building is $1.1 million.
Donors already have contributed $920,000 to the project, according to Gene Weber, of Inspiring Community Inc., which is organizing fundraising.
The organization asked that the county contribute 0.5% of the total project cost, or $5,500. Weber said Inspiring Community Inc. asked for a contribution because the City of Platteville and the Town of Platteville represent 25% of the population of the county, and county support for a project that would impact one-fourth of county residents makes sense.
In addition, Weber said, Platteville hosts regional meetings for economic development, agriculture and youth development, and an accessible, year-round facility would serve those groups and local government agencies.
The main goal behind the new center is to gain back large gatherings that have been lost to Dubuque and East Dubuque and Galena, Ill., “for years because of inadequate event center facilities in the southern part of Grant County and particularly along the Highway 151 corridor.”
The request was forwarded to the Grant County Economic Development Corp. for review.