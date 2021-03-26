The City of Dubuque will resume its regular weekly curbside collection of yard waste and food scraps on Monday, April 5.
The yard waste and food scraps will be collected during residents’ regular curbside collection days, according to a press release.
Yard waste and food scraps collections must be placed in paper yard waste bags, 35-gallon rigid solid waste containers or subscribed wheeled carts.
Single-use yard waste stickers cost $1.30 each and are available at many local grocery and hardware stores.
Brush ties cost $1.30 each. Annual yard waste decals cost $35 each and are available at cityofdubuque.org/yardwasteform or by calling 563-589-4144.
Collections must be set out by 6 a.m. and not weigh more than 40 pounds per container or bundle.
A free app, “ReThink Waste Dubuque,” helps residents remember to set out trash, recycling and yard waste and food scraps and offers information on collection schedule changes and is available at cityofdubuque.org/rethinkwaste.