LANCASTER, Wis. — Construction projects on two Wisconsin highways near Lancaster now are slated to start in the summer of 2022.
They are among 42 projects being completed statewide through federal COVID-19 relief funding, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The projects include resurfacing a 6-mile stretch of Wisconsin 35, which runs from McKinley Street in Lancaster and ends east of the Grant River Bridge. The project was initially slated for 2027.
Wisconsin 35 is expected to remain open during construction with flagging operations on the highway, the release states.
The other project, which was originally slated for 2023, will replace the bridge over Hackett Branch stream. The bridge is located on Wisconsin 81, south of the Wisconsin 81-Wisconsin 35 intersection between Lancaster and Beetown.
Wisconsin 81 will be closed at the bridge during construction, the release states, and traffic will be detoured to Wisconsin 133.