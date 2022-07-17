More than 1,100 Harley-Davidson motorcycle owners will roll into Dubuque this week as the Hotel Julien Dubuque hosts the first ever Regional Mid-America H.O.G. Rally beginning Thursday, July 21.
The three-day rally will include many activities for both Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) and the public.
H.O.G. is the official riding club for Harley owners. Members participate in rallies and other events with one common thread — the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
With the theme “Hollywood Dubuque,” the rally will be entertainment-focused, starting with a red carpet welcome.
“We really want to set the tone as soon as members arrived,” hotel general manager and rally coordinator Dwight Hopfauf said.
Hopfauf, who lives in Milwaukee, has been an admirer of the brand for more than 30 years. Harley-Davidson was founded and continues to be headquartered in the Brew City.
“I finally bought a bike in 2008,” he said.
Harley-Davidson Regional Manager Paul Blotske admitted he was dubious when Hopfauf first suggested Dubuque as a rally location.
“My first impression was ‘Iowa? Isn’t that just corn?’” he said. “But I rode through Iowa on the way back from a ride in Colorado, and I was very impressed. The landscape is beautiful. It’s going to be great riding.”
Guided and self-guided rides for H.O.G. members will include both sides of the Mississippi River, from the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa, Iowa, to Poopy’s Pub, a biker-friendly bar in Savanna, Ill. Members will also have the opportunity to visit the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, and watch the Ghost Players emerge from the corn.
So far, pre-registered members represent 32 states and Canada.
Blotske said the number of registrations is above average for a typical rally.
“If the weather’s good that weekend, we’ll probably see 200 or 300 more register on-site,” he said. “We have a lot of excitement from Midwest H.O.G. chapters.”
Several events during the rally are free of charge and open to the public, including the opening ceremony at McGrath Harley-Davidson; a screening of “The Final 19” documentary about local former POW Dan Hefel, who will attend along with director Tim Breitbach; a lighted bike show; and a concert at Q Casino.
“Many of the riders personalize their bikes and will be parked downtown,” Hopfauf said. “If people want to see the uniqueness of these bikes, they’re welcome to come and look and even talk to the owners.”
Blotske said H.O.G. members are looking forward to sharing their love of the Harley brand.
“We want the community to enjoy these events and get them involved when we can,” he said. “The stoke level is very high.”
For details on all of the events during the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally, visit www.tinyurl.com/MidAmericaHOGRally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.