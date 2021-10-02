Amid concerns of a potential strike, Dubuque County’s largest employer on Friday reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents the majority of its employees.
United Automobile Workers announced Friday afternoon that it had a tentative agreement with Deere & Co., which owns and operates John Deere Dubuque Works. The terms of the deal will be distributed to the approximately 10,100 union members on Oct. 10.
Details of the agreement were not released, but a press release from the union states that the deal “contains significant economic gains and continues to provide the highest-quality health care benefits in the industry.”
UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the agreement will require a majority vote from union members in order to be ratified, though he could not say when the vote will be held.
If the agreement fails to garner enough support, union members can choose to go on strike or restart negotiations with Deere.
The previous, six-year contract between Deere & Co. and UAW employees was set to expire on Friday. Negotiations on a new pact started in August.
But at 1 a.m. Friday, Deere announced that the company and the union had agreed to a temporary extension, and word of the tentative deal came about 12 hours later.
The tentative collective bargaining agreement covers employees at 12 Deere & Co. facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.
UAW union members previously authorized going on strike if negotiations were unsuccessful, and multiple John Deere Dubuque Works employees who spoke with the Telegraph Herald earlier in the week anonymously on the topic expressed their belief that a strike was likely.
There are approximately 2,800 employees at the Dubuque facility, though not all are union members.
John Deere employees last went on strike in 1986. That strike lasted about six months.
In a press release, Deere stated that all operations at the facilities will continue while union members review the tentative agreement prior to the ratification vote.
“After six weeks of negotiations, John Deere and the UAW have reached a tentative agreement that honors the enormous contributions of John Deere’s production and maintenance employees and builds a strong foundation for our shared success in the future,” the company stated.
A press release from UAW stated union members will meet and review the contract on Oct. 10, though a ratification vote could occur at a later date.
On Friday, Dan Knockel, vice president of UAW Local 94 in Dubuque, said he and other union members still awaited information on what the tentative agreement entails and when a vote will be scheduled.
“I assume they’ll be working through the weekend to figure that out,” he said.