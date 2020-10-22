LANCASTER, Wis. — One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night outside of Lancaster.
Megan E. Gale, 21, of Forest Lake, Minn., was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster with minor injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at the south intersection of U.S. 61/Wisconsin 35/81 and Wisconsin 129. A press release states that Gale was northbound but “approached the intersection too fast,” missing her turn.
“As a result, her vehicle hit the median and came to rest in the ditch,” the release states.