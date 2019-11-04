The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tamara S. Washington, 27, of
- 504 W. 17th St. No. 2, reported the theft of a cellphone valued at $1,000, $500 in damage to a window and $500 in damage to a vehicle at 491 Clark St. between 3 and 6:41 a.m. Saturday.
- Doreen K. Paul, 60, of 1600 Butterfield Road, No. 108, reported $600 in damage to a vehicle when it was parked at 3520 Pennsylvania Ave. at 7:45 a.m. Friday.
- Martin A. Voshell, 33, of 1412 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West 13th and Iowa streets on a charge of possession of meth-third or subsequent offense and a warrant charging a probation violation.
- James L. Harry, 35, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at about 2:40 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Henion Street on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
- Ronald L. Cole, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and probation violations. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. after work release on Oct. 13.
- Cyril L. Harvey, 28, of Chicago, and Reggie D. Flex, 29, of Burlington, Iowa, were arrested at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Kennedy Mall in Dubuque on one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
- AT&T, 808 Wacker Drive, reported the theft of Apple AirPods with a total value of about $840 from the business between 3:05 and 3:20 p.m. Monday.
- Clifford Trilk, 68, of 9954 Shawondassee Drive, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of a snowthrower worth $747.93 between 12:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, and 3:41 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
- Nina R. Buchanan, 35, of 3475 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 4, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $1,300 worth of items between 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
William M. Brokus, 58, of Peosta, Iowa, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $10,000 worth of tools between 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, and 11:30 a.m. Friday from a storage unit at 3230 Dodge St.