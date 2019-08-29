Dubuque’s Human Rights Commission has found itself addressing, once again, racist graffiti in a public area.
This time, the racial slurs were spray-painted on a bench and sign at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area. The vandalism was discovered Aug. 21 by a park user.
This is the second such incident in recent months at public spaces and parks. In late April, the commission had to meet in response to racist language being spray-painted on rocks at Eagle Point Park.
These bias hearings are the city’s way of responding to incidents beyond what is accomplished during the Dubuque Police Department’s day-to-day work.
“We send it to the Human Rights Commission to determine their response,” said Human Rights Director Kelly Larson. “The city manager determines then if the city as a whole should have a different response. So far we have left it to the commission.”
Commission Member Jason Keeler said this recent expansion into public spaces is particularly troubling.
“It’s one thing to do this on someone’s garage door,” he said. “That’s personal. When you do it in a public park, that’s a message to the public.”
Anthony Allen, also a commission member, said the overall message of the graffiti was derogatory.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources already has removed the offensive graffiti.
Commission members said these acts of bigoted vandalism have real impacts on the feeling of safety people have when using public spaces.
The commission’s response thus far has been to pen public op-eds. It plans to write another at the commission’s next meeting.
Allen, though, asked whether that was enough.
“Here we are yet again,” he said. “It’s getting tiring. Especially since here we are on the cusp of the race conference.”
The commission will take part in the two-day Race in the Heartland regional conference at Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St., on Oct. 18 and 19.
Before then, the commission asked that city staff compile the number of discriminatory graffiti incidents in the past 18 months.
“At some point, we need to call out our community leaders,” said commission member Jay Schiesl. “They just had their goal setting. I don’t know how much equity and equality I saw in their goals. If it’s been 18 months, we’ve been the only voice.”
Schiesl is a candidate for the Ward 4 Dubuque City Council seat currently held by outgoing Council Member Jake Rios.
Allen blamed some of the increase of these acts on the national dialogue, which “gives people the confidence to speak however they speak without consequences.”