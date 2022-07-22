Iowa lawmakers aren’t addressing the state’s oversight of nursing homes, advocates for the elderly say, despite a backlog of hundreds of uninvestigated complaints.

“Elected officials should be shouting from the rooftops about their dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs,” said John Hale, a consultant and an advocate for Iowa seniors. “Yet they aren’t. Their silence means they are either entirely comfortable with the status quo, or they weren’t aware there was a problem. Either response is unsatisfactory.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.