A rising rock band will perform in April in Dubuque.
Otherwise will take the stage on Sunday, April 18, in Five Flags Theater, the facility announced Tuesday morning.
The 9th Planet Out and RachetJaw will serve as openers.
Based in Las Vegas, Otherwise released its major-label debut album, “True Love Never Dies,” in 2012. The release reached No. 10 on the Billboard U.S. Rock Albums chart. The album included the song, “Soldiers,” which the band self-released before signing with a record label. The track made it to the Top 20 on both the Mainstream Rock and Active Rock singles charts.
Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Five Flags box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.