One person was injured when a vehicle struck a parked vehicle Tuesday in Dubuque.
Daunte J. Cartwright, 19, of Maricopa, Ariz., was transported by friends to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Cartwright was turning left onto Devon Drive from Kwik Star, 2685 Dodge St., when his vehicle struck a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Devon.
Cartwright was cited with unsafe entry onto a roadway.