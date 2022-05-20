GALENA, Ill. — A family tradition of health care careers and volunteerism has guided 18-year-old Natalie Stangl through not only her high school career, but through much of her life.
“My mom is a nurse with the (Jo Daviess County) Health Department, and my brother, Isaac, is an emergency medical responder with Galena (Fire Department),” the soon-to-be Galena High School graduate said.
Stangl, who will be attending University of Wisconsin-Platteville this fall as a biology and pre-med major with a Spanish minor, plans to become an emergency room physician. But volunteerism is also a big part of what her family does, a tradition she plans to continue.
“My parents and grandparents always did a lot through the church,” she said. “They’ve always been about helping people, and that kind of shaped me as far as wanting to do the same thing.”
Stangl has been involved throughout high school in Key Club, Student Council and the Servant Leadership program, all of which have let her flex her volunteer muscles. She also has been in Spanish Club and Art Club and was a member of this year’s golf team.
Karisa Timmerman has been Stangl’s Spanish teacher since her sophomore year and also has mentored her in the Servant Leadership program.
“I got to know Natalie outside the classroom through the program,” she said. “You would think a kid that busy would be stressed, but she is always so calm and respectful. She always comes in with a smile and asks, ‘How can I help?’”
The COVID-19 pandemic solidified Stangl’s choice to become an ER physician.
“It definitely made me want to do it more,” she said. “Seeing first responders and health care workers step up to the plate like that (during the pandemic) was really inspiring.”
Timmerman said that doesn’t surprise her.
“When (Natalie) sets her mind to something, she’s going after it,” she said. “When you ask most kids what they want to do (after high school), they say ‘I don’t know yet. I’m not sure.’ But she has a plan. She’s going to get it done, and she’s going to do it well.”
Stangl’s plan includes getting her medical degree, working in larger cities, doing some work with organizations such as Doctors without Borders or the American Red Cross and then returning to the Galena area.
“My family is here, and I’m really close with them,” she said. “I grew up in this community. I want to eventually come back and give back some of what was given to me by this town.”
That also doesn’t surprise her teacher and mentor.
“I just heard her say the other day that people often call her a people pleaser,” Timmerman said. “And she said, ‘It’s not a bad thing to put people before yourself.’”
