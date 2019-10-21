FARLEY, Iowa — A free Future Ready Iowa employer summit will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Milestone Event Center (formerly the Palace Ballroom), 27317 Olde Farley Road in Farley.
The event will be held from 7 to 9:30 a.m., according to a press release.
The release states that participants will learn about work-based learning programs with local high schools, registered apprenticeship programs and how to recruit different pools of employees from their traditional searches.
The summit will show attendees how to leverage the Future Ready Iowa Act, a new law enacted earlier this year. The initiative helps Iowans earn credentials to obtain jobs in in-demand fields.
Register online at FutureReadyIowa.gov/registration.