St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque will provide free to-go meals over the Thanksgiving holiday on the next two Saturdays in continuation of its long-running streak of doing so.
From 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 21 and 28, the church will give out to-go meals at their 1199 Main St. location. Community members also are encouraged to bring their own bags to shop at St. Luke’s food pantry.
These to-go meal options join the list of free Thanksgiving meals area organizations have planned around the holiday. More details on where meals can be found are on the Feed Dubuque County Facebook page at facebook.com/FeedDBQCo/.
St. Luke’s to-go meals and food giveaway have been served every Saturday evening since 1997.