Stacy Eichman had just left the Dubuque County bar she owns when the phone rang at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
“A bartender called and said, ‘An Iowa Lottery investigator just called and they want you to call them back right away,’” Eichman said.
Eichman knew the date Saturday — April 1 — so she didn’t think much of the late-night phone call.
Recommended for you
“I thought, ‘Yeah right, April Fool’s,’” she said. “Then the (adjacent) convenience store called (Sunday morning) and said, ‘They need to talk to you right away.’”
The Iowa Lottery announced Sunday that a jackpot-winning Lotto America ticket was purchased at Eichman’s Bar & Grill, 11941 U.S. 3. The jackpot in Saturday’s drawing was a record for the Lotto America game, worth a $40.03 million annuity or a $21.28 million cash option.
The announcement caught Eichman by surprise.
“It didn’t sink in right away and I’m still a little dumbfounded,” she said Monday morning.
The winner was not immediately identified Sunday.
“I hope they come forward soon — hopefully today,” said Eichman who said she doesn’t know the identity of the jackpot winner, but she thinks it must be a local resident. “Most of our (lottery ticket) sales are just to local people from (North Buena Vista), Holy Cross, Sherrill — those are our customers — not people just passing through.”
The jackpot-winning ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Lotto America drawing, which were: 2-38-43-46-51 and Star Ball 7.
“As the jackpot continued to climb, we kept saying that the odds of winning it in Iowa are the same as anywhere else, and now it’s happened,” Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn said in a press release.
Strawn also serves as vice-chairman of the Lotto America game group.
“This is a moment to celebrate for our winner, our retailer, and the Iowa Lottery,” he said.
Eichman’s will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
Lotto America costs $1 to play and has drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, like Powerball.
The Lotto America jackpot had been growing since July 2021. The previous record jackpot in the game was a $22.82 million prize won in March 2018 by a Minnesota family.
“We sell some Lotto America tickets, but not as much as Powerball,” Eichman said. “Usually (when people purchase a ticket) they say, ‘Here’s my donation to the state.’ Nobody thinks (a jackpot winner) will happen around here — especially in a small little town.”
Jackpot prizes must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa. Lottery offices are closed on weekends, so Monday was the earliest that the prize could be claimed. Lottery officials encourage winners of sizable amounts to consult a lawyer or financial planner before stepping forward to claim the prize.
“I worry about the security of the person,” Eichman said. “That’s a lot of money. I hope they don’t blurt out that they won (before claiming the prize).”
Saturday’s jackpot win marks the second Lotto America jackpot won in Iowa. A Davenport man won a $4.38 million jackpot in the game in May 2018.
Sunday’s announcement caused a flurry of excitement in the community — with much of it impacting Eichman as she watched the Iowa women’s basketball team compete for the national title on television.
“I was trying to watch the game and people were texting me,” she said. “I must have responded to a hundred texts and Facebook messages yesterday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.