Lottery ticket purchased in Dubuque County wins $40 million jackpot
The Iowa Lottery announced Sunday that a winning ticket worth more than $40 million was sold at Eichman’s Bar & Grill, 11941 U.S. 3.

 ERIK HOGSTROM

Stacy Eichman had just left the Dubuque County bar she owns when the phone rang at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

“A bartender called and said, ‘An Iowa Lottery investigator just called and they want you to call them back right away,’” Eichman said.

