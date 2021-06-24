The Dubuque County Conservation Board recently approved an agreement with Dubuque Community Schools to split costs and time of a new full-time naturalist.
The new staffer would manage a district-wide Outdoor Adventures Program that offers science curricula for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students.
“A lot of the science standards can be taught in an outdoor setting,” said Julie Lange, the district’s director of digital literacy, who took the lead on developing the program. “Kids are then getting a real-life experience. And we know all of the social, emotional experiences that come with students being outdoors.”
Under the agreement, the two entities would split the position’s salary and benefits at $30,000 each. The Dubuque Community School Board will still have to approve the agreement.
The program would begin next school year. While all students in fifth grade and younger would take part in the program, their lessons would differ by grade.
The Pre-K track is called “Growing up Wild” and would keep students on their school’s campus but still get them outside. Kindergarten classes would follow a “What’s the Habitat” track with half-day lessons at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center.
First-grade classes would study astronomy. Second-graders would study water, rocks and soil at their schools’ campuses.
In third grade, classes would learn about “Life on the Prairie” and native furs and skulls with full-day lessons at either Mines of Spain State Recreation Area or Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area.
Fourth-grade classes would cover geology — both fossils and landforms — with full-day courses at Swiss Valley. In fifth grade, classes would spend two full-day lessons focused on wetlands and on woodlands.
The new naturalist would serve as a partner and guide to the classes’ teacher and volunteers.
“The naturalist is the expert in the outdoor piece,” Lange said. “They know the bees, the pollination. They become the guide working with the classroom teacher, integrating the science curriculum.”
In addition to educating the students, Dubuque County Conservation Board Executive Director Brian Preston said, the program also could help the local park system. Some of the program’s goals include exposing and engaging students and families with the park system, with an emphasis on underrepresented populations.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for students and for us to expand the goals of conservation and outdoor education,” Preston said.