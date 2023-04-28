04262023-wisconsinflood20233-sg.JPG
Buy Now

The flooded Mississippi River forces Eli Huntley (left) and Austin Kurey to duck as they squeeze their boat under the railroad bridge at the Potosi Point recreation area near Potosi, Wis., on Wednesday.

 Stephen Gassman

As the Mississippi River continued to rise Thursday, local communities and businesses did what they could to offset what likely will become the third-highest river level in the area’s history.

On Thursday afternoon, the river stage at Lock and Dam No. 11 reached 22.7 feet and is expected to crest Saturday, April 29, at 23.2 feet. At the Dubuque railroad bridge, the river level was 24 feet Thursday afternoon, with a crest expected Saturday at 24.6 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.