As the Mississippi River continued to rise Thursday, local communities and businesses did what they could to offset what likely will become the third-highest river level in the area’s history.
On Thursday afternoon, the river stage at Lock and Dam No. 11 reached 22.7 feet and is expected to crest Saturday, April 29, at 23.2 feet. At the Dubuque railroad bridge, the river level was 24 feet Thursday afternoon, with a crest expected Saturday at 24.6 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Dubuque officials have closed all of the city’s 17 floodgates for the third time in the city’s history and made ready areas of the community not protected by the city’s levees.
On the eastern banks of Chaplain Schmitt Island, the river has submerged areas of Miller Riverview Park. The city had planned to close off the East 16th Street access to Admiral Sheehy Drive on Wednesday, but Public Works Director John Klostermann said Thursday afternoon that the road remained open for the time being.
Eventually, he said, the intakes for the interior pond on the island won’t be able to take on any more water and will need to be closed, which will put the western section of Admiral Sheehy Drive underwater, blocking off access to Catfish Charlie’s and Schmitt Harbor.
“Right now, we are allowing traffic through there, but that could change within an hour,” Klostermann said. “At some point, it will need to be closed.”
City officials already have accommodated for the expected road closure by adding fill onto an eastern section of Admiral Sheehy Drive, reached by turning onto Greyhound Park Road, that raises the road high enough to ensure continued access to Dubuque Ice Arena.
Q Casino is not expected to be impacted by the flooding.
A similar waiting game is being played at A.Y. McDonald Park. Klostermann said city officials are monitoring flooding at the park and have not yet determined if it will need to be closed.
“We’ll keep it open as long as we can,” he said. “We want to keep it open because it provides a good view to see how high the river is.”
On Thursday, the city closed a portion of Volunteer Drive, preventing access to Lock and Dam No. 11.
Dubuque County officials also are monitoring county roadways for potential closure this weekend.
County Engineer Russell Weber said Riverside Road, much of which runs along the river, was close to being flooded Thursday morning, and the county is prepared to close both it and Massey Marina once river levels peak.
“We’re monitoring it every day,” Weber said. “We did post ‘road closed to through traffic’ on Riverside Road just to let people know there is possible flooding. We’re trying to deter locals from using it to observe the flooding.”
Local businesses also are working to remain open. Reached Thursday, an employee at Catfish Charlie’s said the restaurant was open for business.
Dubuque Marina & Yardarm, which lies outside of the city’s flood-protection system, posted videos on its Facebook page of sandbags being placed around the facility in an effort to stave off the rising river.
“We will announce daily if we are open until next week,” the restaurant stated in one online post.
The owners for both businesses did not return messages asking for comment.
Outside of Dubuque, smaller communities also face challenges from the river.
In Cassville, Wis., properties along Jack Oak Road and West Front Street already are experiencing flooding, and local public works crews have pumps running throughout the day to keep the water out of the village’s storm sewers.
Residents for a portion of the city were warned to temporarily limit their usage of toilets, sinks and showers, and households with water in their basements were told to put sandbags over their basement drains.
“We’re telling people to limit their use of sewer as much as possible if you are west of Denniston Street,” said Molly Roskams, Cassville village clerk and treasurer. “Right now, everything is in overdrive.”
Even communities not located along the Mississippi River are keeping their eyes on the rising river levels. Galena city staff on Thursday were monitoring the Galena River, a tributary for the Mississippi River, which has seen its levels rise over the past few weeks.
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran said he does not believe the city will need to close its floodgates, but a portion of the Galena River Trail was underwater on Thursday.
“We’ve been watching it over the week,” Moran said. “At this point, we do not foresee needing to close our floodgates if the crest is as projected.”
So far, the National Weather Service estimates that Mississippi River levels will begin to recede following the crest on Saturday, with river levels at the Dubuque railroad bridge anticipated to drop back down to 22.6 feet by Thursday, May 4.
David Cousins, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, said that projection is unlikely to be impacted by rain, with only a smattering of scattered showers anticipated for the weekend.
“We’re looking at less than a quarter of an inch this weekend,” Cousins said. “It will be a pretty small amount.”
