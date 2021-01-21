The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael H. Vandermillen II, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and four counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Vandermillen did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Sept. 23.
- Dakota A. Donath, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West First Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants charging probation violation and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Donath did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Sept. 2.
- Terry J. Sproule, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Sproule did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 17.
- Lstarria A. Williams, 23, of Rockford, Ill., reported the theft of money and other items worth $2,626 between 10:20 a.m. and noon Tuesday from the 2600 block of Dodge Street.
- John A. Starks Jr., 26, of 321 Kaufmann Ave., reported the theft of an iPad and other items worth $1,392 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday from his residence.