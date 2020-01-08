One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Dubuque.
Katherine M. Noel, 90, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of her injuries, according to police.
The crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. Monday on Central Avenue near its intersection with 32nd Street. Police said Noel was driving south on Central when she passed on the left side of traffic waiting for the light prior to the established turning lane, striking a vehicle driven by Aubrey L. Sanders, 32, of Dubuque, that was turning north onto Central from a parking lot.
Noel was cited with passing contrary to highway markings. Sanders was cited with driving while her license was suspended and failure to provide proof of automobile insurance.