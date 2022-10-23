Dimensional Brewing Co. owners will tear down the rear portion of an adjacent downtown building as part of their future expansion plans.
The Historic Preservation Commission unanimously approved the brewery’s request for demolition of the back portion of the building at 99 Main St. during its Thursday night meeting. Five of the commission’s nine members were in attendance, which began with a site tour of the property that the brewery purchased over a year ago.
“I looked through all the information, and what I really looked at (in the city documents) was where it’s basically saying there’s no way (Dimensional) would get a return on their investment with rehabilitating the property,” said Commission Member Thea Dement. “... It was definitely more prominent in person.”
The demolition request originally came before the commission during a meeting in the summer. Since the 99 Main St. property is in a city conservation district, the demolition request had to go before the commission.
City documents state that Dimensional officials plan to rehabilitate the front portion of the 99 Main St. building, which was built in 1925. But plans called for demolishing the back portion, which was built in 1878 and served as a stable.
However, the commission members tabled the demolition request over the summer after discussion indicated they would deny the request based on the property’s historical significance. Officials with the brewery then filed an application of economic non-viability, which was the center of discussion at Thursday’s meeting.
Mike Stickley, of Stickley Morton Architecture, led the site tour Thursday, pointing out the sagging roof and large cracks in the walls.
“We wanted to give you a chance to see it in person,” Stickley said. “It’s one thing to see it in documents and look at the photos. But seeing it in person, it’s kind of on a whole other level.”
After brief discussion on the demolition request Thursday, the Historic Preservation Commission first denied the request due to the building’s historical significance before ultimately approving the request based on the economic viability of the building.
“Just with the evidence that we’ve been presented, I don’t really see any way that it’s economically feasible to reconstruct,” said Commission Member Tim Gau.
City of Dubuque Assistant Planner Christine Happ Olson said Dimensional can demolish the rear portion of the building after the city provides a certificate as part of the economic non-viability approval.
While Dimensional officials were not at Thursday’s meeting, brewery co-owner Jeff Burds told the Telegraph Herald ahead of the meeting that exact plans for the brewery’s expansion into the space are still being finalized.
“It’s a little bit up in the air in terms of what we’re going to do,” he said. “The front space is going to be renovated into most likely event space. The rear is going to be more like a beer garden.”
