Dimensional Brewing Co. owners will tear down the rear portion of an adjacent downtown building as part of their future expansion plans.

The Historic Preservation Commission unanimously approved the brewery’s request for demolition of the back portion of the building at 99 Main St. during its Thursday night meeting. Five of the commission’s nine members were in attendance, which began with a site tour of the property that the brewery purchased over a year ago.

