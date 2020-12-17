GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County officials have selected a new county state’s attorney.
County Board members this week voted to appoint Chris Allendorf to succeed John Hay, who last month was appointed as an associate judge on the 15th Judicial Circuit.
Allendorf currently works for Jo-Carroll Energy, serving as vice president of external relations and general counsel. He also serves on the Galena City Council and has been on that body since 2018.
He will be required to relinquish both his job and his council seat in order to operate as the county’s state’s attorney.
“It’s something I have always been interested in,” Allendorf said. “I was in law enforcement for a few years before becoming an attorney, so I have always had an interest.”
A native of Jo Daviess County, Allendorf described himself as someone with a deep passion for serving the county as a whole. Prior to earning his law degree, Allendorf spent one year as a deputy for the DuPage County Sheriff’s Department.
He is the son of former longtime Sheriff Steve Allendorf, who now is the county board’s vice chairman and who abstained from voting on his son’s appointment.
Jo Daviess County Board Chairman Scott Toot said Chris Allendorf is an ideal candidate for the state’s attorney position.
“He’s a lifelong resident of Jo Daviess County, and he does have law enforcement experience,” Toot said. “He’s the right fit for the position, as far as I see it.”
Allendorf will take over as state’s attorney on Jan. 6, the day after Hay’s departure. Hay, who was just re-elected in November, has a term that will not expire until 2024. Illinois law dictates that Allendorf will hold the position for the first half of the term and be required to run for the position in 2022. Allendorf said he already intends to run in 2022 to retain the seat.
State law requires that the county board’s appointee must belong to the same political party as the previous state’s attorney. Hay is a Republican. Allendorf said he has identified as a Republican his entire life, adding that his political beliefs and prior experience in law enforcement have given him a philosophy that stresses the importance of seeking justice.
“I’m not a conviction-at-all-costs kind of person, but my ultimate goal is justice,” he said. “Ultimately, individuals are responsible for their actions, and the law should make sure that they account for them.”