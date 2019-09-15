Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Hamburger on a bun or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, baked beans and apple juice.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or deli ham sandwich, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, celery sticks and orange wedges.
Thursday: Cheese quesadilla or deli turkey sandwich, spinach mix and peaches.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese with Goldfish crackers or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed cauliflower and apple slices.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheese quesadilla, baked beans and pineapple.
Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or pork tenderloin sandwich, garden salad and peaches.
Wednesday: Chili with Goldfish crackers or all-beef hot dog on a bun, steamed corn and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday: Lasagna roll-up with breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots and grapes.
Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza or hot turkey and cheese croissant sandwich, green beans and pears.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Chicken fajita or cheeseburger on a bun, garden salad and pears.
Tuesday: Lasagna roll-up with breadstick or hot turkey and cheese croissant sandwich, celery sticks and peaches.
Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans and grapes.
Thursday: Pork roast with gravy and roll or spicy chicken sandwich, fresh broccoli and baked cinnamon apples.
Friday: Chicken parmesan over noodles with breadstick or fish and cheese sub sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Chili cheese dog on a bun or hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato wedges and salad bar.
Tuesday: French toast with syrup or nachos with cheese, potato smiles and salad bar.
Wednesday: Soft-shell beef taco or bacon cheeseburger on a bun, seasoned corn and salad bar.
Thursday: Grilled chicken with roll or corn dog with roll, mashed potatoes and salad bar.
Friday: Pepperoni pizza or pretzel with cheese, seasoned peas and salad bar.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun, coleslaw and sliced pears.
Tuesday: Roundabout pizza, California blend vegetables and applesauce.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad and cinnamon apple slices.
Thursday: Chicken strips with roll, tater tots and apricots.
Friday: Chicken parmesan sandwich, onion rings and apple slices.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Country-fried steak with gravy and roll, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken sandwich, broccoli with cheese and applesauce.
Wednesday: Cheese-filled breadstick with marinara sauce, baby carrots and fruit slushie.
Thursday: Walking taco, Mexican rice and fresh melon.
Friday: Hot dog on a bun, curly fries and fresh apple slices.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Potato-encrusted fish, green beans and hot cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Honey mustard chicken salad sandwich, carrot/raisin salad and fruited gelatin.
Wednesday: Beef lasagna bake, tossed salad and peach cobbler.
Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich, California vegetable blend and pineapple.
Friday: Baked chicken breast with tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato and fresh fruit.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Meatloaf, asparagus and pears.
Tuesday: Chicken pieces, scalloped potatoes and peaches.
Wednesday: Pork roast, roasted Riviera vegetables and mixed berries.
Thursday: Liver with onions, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Turkey wrap, carrot soup and pears.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Turkey wrap with soup, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Pork stir-fry, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Roast beef, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.
Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Bratwurst on a bun with sauerkraut, baked beans and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Pepper steak, corn and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Cabbage rolls, glazed carrots and fresh fruit.
Friday: Ham salad sandwich, coleslaw and applesauce.