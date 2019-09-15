Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Hamburger on a bun or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, baked beans and apple juice.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or deli ham sandwich, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, celery sticks and orange wedges.

Thursday: Cheese quesadilla or deli turkey sandwich, spinach mix and peaches.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese with Goldfish crackers or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed cauliflower and apple slices.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Buffalo chicken wrap or cheese quesadilla, baked beans and pineapple.

Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or pork tenderloin sandwich, garden salad and peaches.

Wednesday: Chili with Goldfish crackers or all-beef hot dog on a bun, steamed corn and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday: Lasagna roll-up with breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baby carrots and grapes.

Friday: French bread pepperoni pizza or hot turkey and cheese croissant sandwich, green beans and pears.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Chicken fajita or cheeseburger on a bun, garden salad and pears.

Tuesday: Lasagna roll-up with breadstick or hot turkey and cheese croissant sandwich, celery sticks and peaches.

Wednesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans and grapes.

Thursday: Pork roast with gravy and roll or spicy chicken sandwich, fresh broccoli and baked cinnamon apples.

Friday: Chicken parmesan over noodles with breadstick or fish and cheese sub sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Chili cheese dog on a bun or hot ham and cheese sandwich, potato wedges and salad bar.

Tuesday: French toast with syrup or nachos with cheese, potato smiles and salad bar.

Wednesday: Soft-shell beef taco or bacon cheeseburger on a bun, seasoned corn and salad bar.

Thursday: Grilled chicken with roll or corn dog with roll, mashed potatoes and salad bar.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza or pretzel with cheese, seasoned peas and salad bar.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Cheeseburger on a bun, coleslaw and sliced pears.

Tuesday: Roundabout pizza, California blend vegetables and applesauce.

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad and cinnamon apple slices.

Thursday: Chicken strips with roll, tater tots and apricots.

Friday: Chicken parmesan sandwich, onion rings and apple slices.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Country-fried steak with gravy and roll, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.

Tuesday: Grilled chicken sandwich, broccoli with cheese and applesauce.

Wednesday: Cheese-filled breadstick with marinara sauce, baby carrots and fruit slushie.

Thursday: Walking taco, Mexican rice and fresh melon.

Friday: Hot dog on a bun, curly fries and fresh apple slices.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Potato-encrusted fish, green beans and hot cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday: Honey mustard chicken salad sandwich, carrot/raisin salad and fruited gelatin.

Wednesday: Beef lasagna bake, tossed salad and peach cobbler.

Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich, California vegetable blend and pineapple.

Friday: Baked chicken breast with tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato and fresh fruit.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Meatloaf, asparagus and pears.

Tuesday: Chicken pieces, scalloped potatoes and peaches.

Wednesday: Pork roast, roasted Riviera vegetables and mixed berries.

Thursday: Liver with onions, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Turkey wrap, carrot soup and pears.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Turkey wrap with soup, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Pork stir-fry, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Roast beef, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.

Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Bratwurst on a bun with sauerkraut, baked beans and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Pepper steak, corn and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Cabbage rolls, glazed carrots and fresh fruit.

Friday: Ham salad sandwich, coleslaw and applesauce.

