The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a man's conviction and sentence related to a fatal Dubuque shooting in 2020.
Deonte WB Ellison, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury in 2021 found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25. Ellison initially was charged with first-degree murder in the incident.
He also was sentenced to another five years in prison after pleading guilty to a related charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Recommended for you
He subsequently was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of ammunition by a felon as an armed career criminal, also stemming from the July 2, 2020, shooting.
During his 2021 trial, attorneys on both sides agreed that Ellison shot Smothers following an argument, but they argued about whether Ellison did so with premeditation or self-defense.
Traffic camera footage documented the shooting, which shows Smothers exiting a vehicle on Loras Boulevard to greet his daughter. His daughter was with her mother, who was married to Ellison and protected by a no-contact order against Smothers.
The footage captured a subsequent fight between Smothers and Ellison, in which Ellison fired a gun at Smothers twice. The second shot struck Smothers in the chest.
Ellison ran into a nearby residence and then fled. He traveled to Michigan and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Kalamazoo after a 12-day manhunt.
Ellison's appeal, filed in May 2021, focuses on the voluntary manslaughter charge.
Documents state that Ellison argued that the district court erred in instructing the jury about the "stand your ground" defense, which Ellison did not raise as a defense during his trial. He also argued some of the language in the jury instructions violated his due process and Fifth Amendment rights.
Oral arguments were made to the Iowa Supreme Court in September. The court's opinion was filed today.
The opinion states that, while jury instructions could have provided more clarity in places, the instructions did not include any errors or violate Ellison's rights.