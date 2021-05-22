DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said one person was injured Wednesday when a driver’s vehicle went airborne and crashed outside Dyersville.
Daniel J. McClean, 64, of Dyersville, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Dyersville East Road and Lansing Road. The report states that McClean was traveling on Dyersville East Road when he crossed over the center line and drifted onto the opposite shoulder. His vehicle then went airborne after hitting a farm driveway, and he came to rest on a culvert in a ditch. His vehicle was totaled in the incident.
McClean later told authorities he swerved because he believed another vehicle was coming toward him in his lane, the report states. Authorities found no evidence of another vehicle.
McClean was cited with failure to maintain control.