MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The executive director of Community Foundation of Jackson County is retiring.
Mary Jo Gothard will step down from her post in December after seven years, according to a press release.
It states that the Jackson County foundation is the largest affiliate of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and has doubled its assets from $5 million in 2012 to $10 million today.
The foundation annually distributes grants to nonprofit organizations, provides scholarships to Jackson County students and helps support initiatives such as the Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading and the Summer Adventure enrichment program.