While the average visitor to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque might not notice the two different shades of white on the gymnasium walls, the mismatch was clear as day to the well-trained eyes of the Sherwin-Williams workers who volunteered Friday to repaint the room.

Using an off-white shade called “ice cream,” the group used ladders and rollers to methodically paint older sections of the gym to match newer patches previously painted by other company volunteers. Slowly but surely, the sections started to blend together as the morning went on.

