McGraw Hill employee Fran Simon (left) and U.S. Bank employee Janet Schauff help clean up around the St. Mark Youth Enrichment Center during the annual Days of Caring event held on Friday, April 28, 2023.
While the average visitor to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque might not notice the two different shades of white on the gymnasium walls, the mismatch was clear as day to the well-trained eyes of the Sherwin-Williams workers who volunteered Friday to repaint the room.
Using an off-white shade called “ice cream,” the group used ladders and rollers to methodically paint older sections of the gym to match newer patches previously painted by other company volunteers. Slowly but surely, the sections started to blend together as the morning went on.
“Shades of white are kind of difficult to decipher because there’s so many different kinds, but … that brighter white here, that’s what we’re covering up (with the new shade),” said volunteer and assistant store manager Jack Wheeler.
Wheeler and his group were some of the 1,300 volunteers spread out across the city on Friday for the annual Dubuque Days of Caring. Teams worked on more than 60 projects across Dubuque, though some groups branched out to places such as Sherrill, Iowa, and East Dubuque, Ill.
This year marked a return to pre-pandemic participation levels with many volunteers coming from area employers who signed up to serve with co-workers. Family and student groups also participated, as did some other individuals.
Some groups made the most of the balmy weather and did yard work or repainted fences around town. Others spent time helping local nonprofits with office organization or simple cleaning tasks.
Nick Elliott volunteered with a group from Grand River Medical Group at the Opening Doors Teresa Shelter on Bluff Street. His group spent the morning helping with spring cleaning, organizing offices and cleaning up outside.
Elliott said Friday marked his first year participating in the event, and he was impressed by so many people turning out to serve.
“It’s important to give back to those who have less than most,” Elliott said. “I think that’s a very Christ-centered message, if you will, and I think that’s really important to me because I’m a deacon at a Catholic church.”
Dubuque Days of Caring is a collaborative effort between Young Professionals of Dubuque, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Volunteer DBQ.
Volunteers at the event typically do jobs that area nonprofits would not usually have the resources or time to do, said Dubuque Days of Caring Event Chair Amanda Iburg.
Last year, volunteers’ efforts represented over $145,000 in labor and donated supplies, and she hoped that number would grow even further this year with the help of the additional volunteers.
“It’s really just a wonderful day for people to get out and get involved in a service project,” Iburg said. “This year, our volunteers all wore blue, and it’s so fun to be able to walk or drive around town and see everyone in their shirts helping out.”
At Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque, a group of around 25 volunteers wore those blue shirts to help with mulching, planting and trellis installation in the nonprofit’s community gardens. Once sprouted, the vegetables from the common beds will be free for anyone to pick and snack on.
Volunteer Stefanie Kremer said she coordinates the group of Empower employees each year to participate in the event. While she enjoys giving back, she said it’s also a great way to connect with co-workers.
“Because we’re remote workers now, we don’t get to see everybody (in person) as much anymore,” Kremer said. “So it’s nice to see everyone from the team. Plus, you get the satisfaction of helping other organizations with things they might not be able to do themselves.”
