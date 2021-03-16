After an academic year turned upside-down by the COVID-19 pandemic, some local colleges are hoping for a fall that looks more normal.
Officials from area schools said they plan to offer more or entirely in-person classes come the fall of 2021 — or at least that they hope they will be able to do so. They also are readying for some other aspects of campus life to return.
Loras College announced Monday its plans to start the 2021-2022 academic year in-person.
Donna Heald, Loras’ provost and academic dean, said the college will no longer offer a fully online option for undergraduate students.
Some classes could continue being offered in a hybrid format based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social-distancing recommendations, though faculty and staff are readying to relax distancing measures as soon as they can.
Officials will follow CDC guidelines for the wearing of masks, Heald said. They also plan to start offering live music performances in the fall.
“It will be great to have things be back to normal or at least closer to being back to normal,” she said.
University of Dubuque officials said they plan on an in-person fall semester. They will not provide a fully remote learning option, though instructors will have technology to teach remotely on a case-by-case basis, said Mark Ward, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty.
“We’re not going to give students the opportunities of doing that completely,” he said. “They have to return to campus and be face-to-face.”
If the vaccine rollout continues as planned and positivity rates stay low, wearing masks would be optional in the fall, Ward said, though officials will encourage their use. They also seek to offer more on-campus events and to open campus to more participation from the wider community.
Clarke University leaders haven’t finalized their plans for the fall but expect to see a “significant uptick” in classes offered face-to-face, President Thom Chesney said. However, officials will work with employees to determine the modality that works best, so there still could be some hybrid or online classes.
Officials also would like to see more in-person student activities, though they will continue considering ways they can engage with students who want to participate remotely.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Chesney said. “We like how things are trending.”
Wendy Knight, vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement at Northeast Iowa Community College, said in a statement that officials intend to add more face-to-face classes as vaccinations become available, while continuing with online and hybrid classes, too.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville leaders have said they hope to offer a traditional, in-person experience in the fall and have asked students to take steps such as getting vaccinated and wearing masks so that can become a reality.
Officials at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore said they have not yet finalized their fall plans.