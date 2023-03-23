The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Reo Cameron, 28, of 570 W. Locust St., was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and child endangerment.
  • Timothy R. Bertucci, 32, of 1170 McGregor Drive, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging second-
  • degree theft.
  • Jamal R. Sterling, 29, of Chicago, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Kelly Lane on a warrant charging possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.
  • Preston T. Mai, 27, of 555

