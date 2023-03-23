The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’sdepartments reported:
Reo Cameron, 28, of 570 W. Locust St., was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and child endangerment.
Timothy R. Bertucci, 32, of 1170 McGregor Drive, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging second-
degree theft.
Jamal R. Sterling, 29, of Chicago, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Kelly Lane on a warrant charging possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.
Preston T. Mai, 27, of 555
½
W. Locust St., was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and child endangerment.
Troy E. Rees, 26, of 2080 Elm St., was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Quron M. Kenebrew Sr., 29, of 1110 Iowa St., No. 4, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Main Street on warrants charging domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and possession of marijuana.
Steven L. Rossman, 64, of Stockton, Ill., was arrested at 6 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury.
Kailee A. Beyer, 34, of 55 Diamond St., was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Bell Street on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and intoxication by drugs.
A fraud case involving the theft of $500 was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Jackson Street.
Unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the loss of $2,300 was reported at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Asbury Road.