ANDREW, Iowa — Andrew Community School District will expand its whole-grade-sharing agreement with neighboring schools this fall amid declining enrollment.
The Andrew district has used a grade-sharing agreement for ninth through 12th grades since 2011, giving students the option to attend either Bellevue or Maquoketa high schools. Beginning this fall, that agreement also will include seventh- and eighth-grade students.
Bellevue Community School Board members this week approved the expansion of the grade-sharing program. Maquoketa Community School Board members are scheduled to consider a similar agreement at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 17, Superintendent Chris Hoover said.
“I see it as a real advantage for the students that want to come to Maquoketa for junior high, just from the standpoint that they’re going to have more options of different classes (and) programming to take,” Hoover said.
Andrew officials started considering expanding its grade-sharing program in the fall, citing declining enrollment as the key reason.
Office Manager Carla Till said the Andrew district currently has five students enrolled in sixth grade, 10 students in seventh grade and seven students in eighth grade.
Andrew Superintendent Chris Fee said the expanded agreement will allow middle school students to access additional educational opportunities and activities.
“We believe strongly that we are putting our students first and doing what’s best for our kids and our families,” Fee said.
He added that expanding the grade-sharing program will allow the district to focus its resources on its preschool through sixth-grade students.
“One of the things that we’ll look to do next is look at any savings we achieve through expanding the whole-grade sharing agreement and invest those savings to expand opportunities for the kids we continue to serve in Andrew,” Fee said.
Fee said the district is “confident in our ability to retain the staff that we currently have” due to several anticipated retirements and a current long-term substitute position that will not be filled.
Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer said that while the number of students at Bellevue Middle School likely will not increase significantly with the expansion of the grade-sharing agreement, the change will help the district build its high school programs and strengthen the district as a whole.
“It’s always good for our students who have been in Bellevue to have new students come into our district, learn from them and share new perspectives,” Meyer said.
Hoover said 10 students from Andrew currently attend Maquoketa High School through the grade-sharing agreement. In Bellevue, eight students currently do so, according to Meyer.
Additionally, 10 students from the Andrew district are open-enrolled at Bellevue Middle School, while 11 are open-enrolled at Maquoketa Middle School.