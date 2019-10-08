Award-winning country singer to headline Worthington event in 2020

WORTHINGTON, Iowa – An Academy of Country Music and Grammy award winner will headline the third annual Benefit the Vets event in Worthington next fall.
Joe Diffie will headline the fundraising event on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Worthington Memorial Hall, according to a social media post.
Mike and The Moonpies will open the show, which begins at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $40 and are available beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.
Diffie won an Academy of Country Music award in 1993 for "I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair," a collaboration with George Jones and others. Diffie won a Grammy Award five years later for "Same Old Train," a collaboration with Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs and others.
Country singer Mark Chesnutt headlined the 2019 benefit and drew 800 people to the venue.