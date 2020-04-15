Authorities said a Dubuque man led law enforcement on a two-county chase Tuesday before being seriously injured in a crash.
Ryan M. Steil, 32, of 3100 Oak View Court, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Steil led officers on a high-speed chase in Dubuque and Jackson counties beginning at about 3:40 a.m. in Dubuque County.
The chase ended when Steil crashed at about 5 a.m. on Centerville Road in rural Jackson County.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Roling said Steil’s vehicle traveled into a ditch and rolled twice, ejecting him.
Roling said charges are pending and the investigation continues.