When the federal CARES Act — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — was approved in March, it included $14 billion meant to stabilize agricultural markets in times of strife.
But, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced how that would be used, none of it was for the biofuels industry.
During a Zoom call last week, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, joined former Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to discuss that move and its potential impacts.
“I cannot stress enough how disappointed I was to see biofuels left out of the aid from the USDA,” Finkenauer said. “When we passed the CARES Act, we immediately — when we knew where these dollars were going and which agencies would have jurisdiction over them — sent letters to each of the agencies.”
She said the move hurts far more than just the companies producing biofuels.
“It’s the farmers who rely on these plants to be able to sell their corn,” Finkenauer said. “This is a time when we need to be lifting up places like Iowa. To see them be forgotten under this Secretary of Agriculture is incredibly disappointing.”
Vilsack also said he could see routes for the USDA to course correct.
“When I was secretary and the cotton industry was under a similar set of challenges and cotton growers were impacted adversely by market conditions, we looked for a creative way to use the commodity credit corporation to provide assistance for the processing of the cotton, to reduce the cost,” he said. “There’s no reason why, with the expanded authority Congress has provided the (Commodity Credit Corp.) recently, that the USDA can’t use a similar approach to providing assistance to the ethanol industry.”
Area Republicans rise in inner-party ranks
The Republican National Congressional Committee moved Illinois 17th Congressional District candidate Esther Joy King to the status of “contender” on the organization’s national Young Guns list.
King will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos in November.
King was added to the first level of the Young Guns program last November,
To make it to the second level, a campaign must meet “stringent program metrics,” be “on the path to developing a mature and competitive campaign operation” and be in a district the committee has deemed favorable to go Republican, according to the RNCC.
Also on the contender list — but arriving there sooner — is Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion. She is the frontrunner in June’s primary race to represent her party in the fall contest against Finkenauer.
Seven Republicans are vying to face U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisconsin, this fall. Derrick Van Orden, of La Crosse, is the only one being promoted by RNCC, which has him in the first, “on the radar” level.
Bipartisan letter calls to protect food producers
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, both Dubuque Democrats, signed a bipartisan letter of state lawmakers from 34 states to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue last week asking him to ensure federal aid for local food producers.
“Local and regional food systems are made up of farmers, ranchers and gardeners who provide fresh produce and protein to their local communities, creating vibrant regional markets supporting both urban and rural economies,” wrote Isenhart, who a release credited with organizing the letter, alongside national organizations. “We need to ensure that these local farmers have equal access to any federal assistance coming into our states to sustain agricultural enterprises. After all, they have now become lifelines for local food banks and school feeding programs.”
Chesney sounds horn for return to Springfield
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, last week sent a letter to Illinois House of Representatives Speaker Michael Madigan urgently requesting that the Legislature reconvene on Tuesday, May 5, in Springfield, to develop a plan for the state’s future response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This week alone, public policy actions have been taken which redirect where we are headed in addressing the COVID pandemic by two of the three branches of Illinois’ government,” he wrote. “The only branch stunningly silent during this crisis is the branch you and I serve in — the legislative branch.”
Chesney’s letter stressed the observation of responsible social-distancing, should the Legislature reconvene.
Marklein lauds Wisconsin’s efforts
Wisconsin Rep. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green — long critical of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ handling of the pandemic in the state — last week approved of the governor’s move to loosen restrictions somewhat.
He wrote in his newsletter that Evers “turning the dial” down on restrictions was good news.
“In addition to turning the dial, the governor also decided to reduce state agency budgets by 5%, which is approximately $70 million,” Marklein wrote. “A couple of weeks ago, the governor told President Donald Trump that Wisconsin was probably going to experience nearly $2 billion in revenue losses. His decision this week is a good step forward, but we will need to do more. This is a stark reality as we watch tax revenue collections decline.”