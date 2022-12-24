Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Firefighters responded to an East Dubuque golf course early this morning.
The East Dubuque Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in a building around 3 a.m. today at Lacoma Golf Course, 8080 Timmerman Drive, according to a statement from the department.
Upon arrival, they were directed to a building behind the main building. No flames were present, but there was some smoke damage.
After investigation, the cause appeared to be the motor on an overhead heater that overheated and possibly burned up. No injuries were reported, and damages are estimated at $500.
The golf course facilities were completely rebuilt following a devastating fire in January of 2019 that destroyed Lacoma's 50-year-old clubhouse.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.