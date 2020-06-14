Human rights agency pushes for change
Members of the Dubuque Human Rights Commission on Monday praised local protesters, advocated for police policy reforms and emphasized the need for ongoing conversations on race. Commission Chairman Anthony Allen opened the virtual meeting by expressing pride in the nature of the local protests following the killing of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25. Floyd’s death has inspired protests throughout the U.S., including peaceful marches and other demonstrations in Dubuque.
Allen said he was pleased to see participants that he “hadn’t seen in a meeting before,” emphasizing that new and younger voices are emerging in the push for racial equality. Allen is also the president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP.
School board OKs early start next year
Hoping to make up for some of the lost instruction time caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic, Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday approved an earlier-than-normal start to the next school year.
Board members unanimously approved a calendar for the 2020-2021 school year with the first day of school on Aug. 14, rather than the original Aug. 24. Teachers will begin their school year Aug. 7.
That will add six instructional days to the 2020-2021 school calendar, which will allow teachers more time to weave missed instruction into their teaching throughout the year.
Delaware County care centers sees COVID-19 outbreak
Ten people at a Delaware County long-term-care facility have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Thursday.
The cases at Edgewood Convalescent Home are a mix of residents and staff, according to a press release, which does not indicate how many of the cases fall in either category.
Facility Administrator Sara McCool also would not specify how many residents have tested positive when reached by the Telegraph Herald.
A press release from the facility states it is unable to share any further specific information, citing patient privacy laws.
The State of Iowa COVID-19 tracking website was updated Thursday to include the outbreak at the facility and states that two of those people already have recovered.
This marks the first outbreak at a long-term-care facility in Delaware County. The state declares an outbreak at such facilities when at least three COVID-19 cases are confirmed.
City to focus on racial equity
Dubuque City Council members will make racial equity a centerpiece of their conversations when they meet later this year to discuss city priorities.
“We know it’s going to be a longterm process,” Mayor Roy Buol said Monday. “We hope much of it can be accomplished short term, but it’s going to be a long time to reverse all these years … of racist thought not only in the city of Dubuque but in this country.”
Council members on Monday unanimously approved a resolution denouncing racism and pledging to prioritize racial equity in their goal-setting sessions in August. In those annual sessions, council members establish priorities for the next fiscal year.
COVID-19 puts off plans for new Dubuque school
Plans to build a new Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque have been put on hold for now.
Officials opted not to start construction on the project this year amid uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor at Church of the Resurrection.
However, he said he remains hopeful that the construction of the new Catholic school will commence next spring.
“We’re cautiously optimistic in light of the current circumstances,” he said. “We just want to be respectful of where people are at but also responsive to the needs of our kids.”
Parish and school leaders have worked on plans for the new school for more than a year. Officials plan to demolish the wing of the current school located north of the gym and construct a three-story building in its place. The new school will house elementary school and early child care offerings.
Medline ready to open new Dubuque facility
Staff members at one of Dubuque’s fastest-growing employers likely will never forget the first half of 2020.
Medline Industries employees have spent months coordinating the delivery of critical supplies to health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company also is nearing the completion of a 130,000-square-foot facility in Dubuque Industrial Center West. The structure is twice the size of Medline’s current facility and will allow the company to add hundreds of new workers.
Senior Vice President Renee Poppe said work on that building is “99% finished.”
“We built our new facility to set us up for growth,” she said. “... We see a bright future (in Dubuque).”
River Museum opens ‘Robot Zoo’ exhibit
A giraffe, complete with microphone ears, greets guests to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s new exhibit.
It is a zoo of clicking and whirring machinery that has taken over the top floor of the Discovery Center.
“The Robot Zoo” features eight larger- than-life robotic animals and more than a dozen hands-on activities that exemplify animal biomechanics. The exhibit opened Saturday, June 13, to the public and is based on the book “The Robot Zoo” by author John Kelly.
Wendy Scardino, the Dubuque museum’s director of marketing and communications, said new exhibits are selected to both complement the museum’s mission and offer a unique experience for visitors — exactly what “The Robot Zoo” does.