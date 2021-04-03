ANAMOSA, Iowa — Two inmates accused of killing a pair of staff members during a failed escape attempt at the Anamosa state prison have been formally charged.
Michael A. Dutcher, 28, and Thomas A. Woodard Jr., 39, were recently charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and attempted murder.
Court documents state that the March 23 deaths of correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte stemmed from an escape attempt by Woodard and Dutcher. Inmate McKinley Roby was severely injured in the incident and transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
The incident happened in a break room in the health services lobby, according to documents. During Woodard and Dutcher’s escape attempt, they grabbed Lorie Matthes when she walked into the room and told her “that she would be next if she did not cooperate.”
“Matthes was held against her will for a period of time before she was released, and Dutcher ran out of the break room,” documents state.
The documents state that Woodard “made admissions that placed him in the room” at the time of the killings and that a witness identified Woodard as the one who attacked and killed Schulte. Dutcher “made admissions also placing him in the room and concerning his involvement in the deaths of both victims, including admitting responsibility for causing their deaths,” documents state. Dutcher and Woodard’s arraignments are scheduled for April 12.