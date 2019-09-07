LANCASTER, Wis. — An updated study suggests there is demand for a new hotel in Lancaster, according to city and Grant County officials.
“I feel really good that we can have a very competitive hotel, that there’s a lot of demand that will meet the revenue needs of the hotel,” said David Carlson, Lancaster’s city administrator.
City officials this week released the results of an updated feasibility study examining the potential to bring a hotel to town. The City of Lancaster split the cost of the $4,500 study with a group of potential local investors.
In the report, officials from Hospitality Marketers International Inc. recommended that such a hotel could include up to 50 guest rooms. They also suggested developers include some extended-stay rooms.
The proposed hotel would serve a mix of business travelers, visitors to the area for weddings and other events and friends and family members of local residents, according to the study.
“I think that we’ve documented pretty high demand that’s not being met within the marketplace,” Carlson said. “We have a very low unemployment rate. ... We’ve got businesses expanding. We’re seeing growth in the community.”
The study also identifies two potential sites for the proposed hotel — one on the east side of U.S. 61 on the south side of Lancaster, and another on Ihm Street on the north side of the city.
Ron Brisbois, executive director of the Grant County Economic Development Corp., said that in addition to interest from potential investors, potential hotel developers also have reached out about the proposal.
“The developers keep calling me, and they keep coming back asking for updates because they’re interested,” Brisbois said.
The study notes that there are two economy-rated motels in Lancaster, but no “mid-scale or higher-rated hotels or motels” in a 14-mile radius of the city.
One existing facility is the Lancaster Welcome Inn.
Manager Sam Patel said he is concerned that a new hotel in Lancaster could reduce the occupancy rate at his business, and that demand wouldn’t be high enough.
“It’s going to impact us, for sure,” he said.
Carlson said he thinks the existing economy motels and the potential new hotel would appeal to different customer markets because they would have different price points and amenities.
“When you’re traveling, what do you look for in a hotel?” he said. “Everybody looks for something different.”
Members of the Lancaster Common Council are expected to discuss the study later this month. However, the next key step will be for potential investors to decide whether they want to move forward with the project, Carlson said.
He said he anticipates sitting down with investors soon to start working on a development agreement for the proposed hotel. He was hopeful that if the project goes forward, construction could start next year.