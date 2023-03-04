PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City of Platteville officials on Friday announced the three finalists for the open city manager position.
The finalists are Clinton Langreck, county administrator of Richland County, Wis.; Laura Liegois, city manager of Chariton, Iowa; and David Porter, village administrator of Winneconne, Wis.
The city seeks to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Adam Ruechel, who resigned in November after three years in the role to take a financial specialist position with Robert W. Baird & Co.
Nineteen people submitted applications for the position last month. Common Council President Barb Daus said Friday that council members winnowed the field to about half that number, who then were asked to submit a video introduction. From there, the three finalists were selected.
The Telegraph Herald on Friday spoke with all three finalists, who will visit Platteville on March 9 and 10 for interviews.
Clint Langreck
Age: 42
Family: Wife and three children
Relevant experience: County administrator of Richland County since March 2020. Previously worked as personnel director for Green County, Wis., for about three years and as human resource manager and administrative coordinator for Clark County, Wis., for about three years.
About Langreck: Langreck was a finalist for the Platteville city manager position in 2019, when Ruechel was selected. He said he has “a lot of respect” for the city.
“They’ve prioritized economic development, … and they’ve been aggressive with maintaining relevance and putting themselves in a position to maintain families and seek out new families,” he said.
Langreck, who also served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army for about five years, said he would bring strong financial planning and collaboration skills if selected as Platteville’s next leader.
Laura Liegois
Age: 48
Family: Husband and two adult children
Relevant experience: City manager of Chariton since June 2019. Previously worked for Clinton County (Iowa) Solid Waste Agency for 10 years — including six as director — followed by 10 years as solid waste manager for the City of Muscatine, Iowa. She also spent three years working with her personal consulting business, Municipal Connections, assisting governments, nonprofits and businesses.
About Liegois: Liegois grew up in Muscatine and is familiar with eastern Iowa. She has enjoyed her time in Chariton but feels the larger city of Platteville will offer her additional opportunities to grow in her field.
She described herself as a leader who enjoys collaboration but also makes confident decisions to help communities move forward.
“I like to solve problems,” she said. “I enjoy bringing people to the table (and) getting everybody together to come up with a solution and make it work.”
David Porter
Age: 39
Family: Wife and four children
Relevant experience: Village administrator of Winneconne since June 2019. Previously worked in the town manager’s office in Wayland, Mass., for several years.
About Porter: Porter spent his formative years in Massachusetts and grew up near several university campuses. He said he and his wife would like to raise their children in a university community such as Platteville.
He described Platteville as a “stable but progressive and forward-looking” community and said he feels his experience leading a Wisconsin community would serve him well in Platteville.
“Having spent four years learning about Wisconsin and the state laws governing local administration, I can bring to bear that experience and build upon it in Platteville … to help (city staff) implement the vision and goals that they have for the community,” he said.
