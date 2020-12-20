Chuck Davis stood with his hands tucked into his nylon coat pockets, surveying distant rows of tombstones.
Although the afternoon sun beamed, he appeared tired.
“The other night on one of the news channels, they said, ‘It’s only been eight months since we lost our first,’” said Chuck, 64. “I thought, ‘Yeah, tell me about it.’”
He used to walk the grounds of Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West, Iowa, only periodically — to visit the gravesites of his parents, in-laws and niece.
As Chuck entered the golden years of his marriage, he could not have fathomed that his wife’s gravesite would be added to his solemn circuit.
Kathy Davis was two years Chuck’s junior. Newly retired, she looked forward to waking up in the morning and putting on cozy loungewear.
She wore the title of “Aunt” like a crown and was a certified expert at rummaging through stores to locate the perfect Christmas presents for her 19 nieces and nephews. That annual crusade began each spring.
But something else distinguishes Kathy Davis as an exceptional woman. Something awful.
Her death has become a milestone in Iowa’s collective grief.
The Iowa Department of Public Health determined that Kathy was the first resident in the state to die of COVID-19.
The new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, causes the disease and since January has infected more than 17 million people in the U.S. and been linked to at least 315,000 deaths.
By spring, the virus reached Dubuque County, where more than 10,000 residents have contracted the disease.
According to county records filed through Wednesday examined by the Telegraph Herald, at least 143 have died. The count based on death records exceeded that reported by the state Department of Public Health by 12 deaths, a discrepancy that officials could not explain.
The day Kathy died — March 24 — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement.
“The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time,” she said. “I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk.”
Chuck keeps bottles of hand sanitizer scattered throughout his cozy Dubuque ranch home and four face masks inside his car. He wonders, why have so many Iowans not done the same?
All he has to do is check the latest tallies to see the deadly consequences all around him.
Dubuque County musicians, machine operators, homemakers, military veterans, farmers, blackjack dealers and janitors have died. Spouses, granddads and nannas. Adult children buried before their parents.
“The numbers are out there. The facts are out there,” Chuck said. “It just doesn’t make sense.”
PANDEMIC GRIPS
The coronavirus loomed over Chuck and Kathy’s lives as they traveled in March to New Zealand, their first vacation together since Kathy concluded a three-decades-long career as a counselor at Northeast Iowa Community College.
As cases of COVID-19 mounted, the excursion was cut short, and they returned to Dubuque.
Kathy began to show symptoms shortly after. Her breathing grew labored, which they attributed to her asthma, a condition that flared yearly.
On March 19, Chuck drove Kathy to a clinic to have her inhaler refilled.
A nurse stepped outside, where he waited in his car. Kathy’s blood oxygen levels had dropped precipitously, so staff wheeled her to the emergency room next door at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Kathy tested positive for COVID-19.
As per the hospital’s infection control protocol, Chuck could not join her inside.
The next day, she was transferred to the intensive care unit, where physicians would later intubate her — a procedure intended to help gravely ill patients breathe.
Chuck talked to Kathy on the telephone that night before she entered a coma.
He told Kathy that he loved her and missed her and probably other “dumb little things.”
“I would have said a lot more if I had known I was never going to talk to her again,” Chuck said, wiping away tears.
Hospital administrators permitted him to see Kathy a few days later when it became clear she was going to die.
Gowned and masked, Chuck sat at her bedside in the ICU, gazing at his unresponsive wife. Kathy was amid a spiderweb of tubes and wires.
“Why?” Chuck thought. “Why her?”
At Kathy’s funeral in April, winds gusted under a heavy sky as a handful of mourners rolled her casket onto a lowering device.
Chuck rested his hand across the casket’s top. He took a step away but hesitated to cede his connection.
He paused, then slowly tried again, his fingers trailing across the shiny surface.
Chuck allowed his outstretched arm to fall.
CARDINAL LOVE
In 1971, Kathy moved from her hometown of Peoria, Ill., to Dubuque when her father accepted a job at John Deere. She enrolled at Hempstead High School.
During her junior year, a then-18-year-old Chuck was walking to a meeting with the school’s theater director when he noticed Kathy sitting inside a nearby office. On the mend from a knee surgery, she had crutches nearby.
Chuck thought, “She’s cute,” then he grabbed them and walked away.
Kathy shouted, but the act sufficed as an introduction. The two dated, fell out of touch during college, then reconnected. Chuck and Kathy married in 1981.
They anticipated a long retirement together.
Kathy would continue to paint, scrapbook and design greeting cards at home inside her craft studio, which presented a backyard view through a facade of glass windows.
While cutting patterned paper across the room’s sweeping countertops, Kathy could watch red cardinals gorge at her bird feeders. She occasionally would remind Chuck to purchase more seed.
He recently sifted through untouched stacks of her paintings and cradled an incomplete scrapbook that Kathy intended to give her goddaughter on her future wedding day.
“Since Kathy died, I’ve not come in here much,” he said. “I just haven’t.”
For 45 years, Chuck worked at American Trust & Savings Bank. Its parent company was purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group, prompting his retirement this year when his executive position was eliminated.
On the job, Chuck had somewhere to go each day. Now, as the pandemic rages on, he shelters at home mostly.
From his home office, Chuck takes Zoom calls for the nonprofit organizations for which he volunteers. He fetches groceries and dines with his sons, Tommy and Billy. The twins, now 37, both have cerebral palsy, and Chuck oversees their care.
If he attempts to go to bed before 2 a.m., he lies awake, swimming in his thoughts.
“It’s when you miss her the most,” Chuck said. “You think … how wrong it is.”
QUANTIFYING RISK
The fatality rate of COVID-19 in the U.S. ranges from 1.9% to 2.4%.
Most people infected with the pathogen develop symptoms typical of the common cold and recover within a few weeks, but for the about 20% of symptomatic carriers who require hospitalization, the virus can lead to complications and, for some, organ failure and death.
Dr. Hendrik Schultz, chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans, said health care providers are challenged to predict which patients will become critically ill, but those with pre-existing conditions — such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension — are at greater risk. More than 90% of Iowans who died from COVID-19 had a pre-existing condition.
Additionally, people of color are more than 2.5 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to White people, while Hispanic or Latino people are nearly three times as likely, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC attributes the disparities not to biology, but accompanying social and historical inequities, health care inaccessibility and increased occupational exposure hazards.
Another predictor is age, with the risk of severe illness increasing among older adults. While about half of new infections of Dubuque County residents have occurred in people younger than age 40, nearly 95% of people who died were at least 60.
LOVE IS KIND
Fifty-seven years ago, Arlene and Clete Engelken appeared before the altar to profess sacred vows.
In October, they returned, side-by-side, in caskets. They were, in their pastor’s words, “commended to the wedding banquet of heaven.”
“If there is any kind of blessing in COVID, probably the only thing is to die together,” said their daughter Theresa Neuhaus, 50.
Arlene, 78, and Clete, 83, raised Theresa and her sister, Ann Boeckenstedt, on a 200-acre farm outside of Dyersville, Iowa, along with pigs, beef cattle and chickens.
After working as a sales representative, Clete operated All Star Feeds, later adding a manufacturing business to the mix.
Workdays at the store began at 6:30 a.m., generally followed by a second shift of deliveries.
“He loved visiting with farmers and helping them out,” Theresa said.
Arlene often joined Clete for the evening rides in their tan Chrysler Town & Country, which he loaded with 50-pound bags of animal feed.
On the road, they watched the fields roll by and chatted about their days. When the job was done, they might stop at a restaurant for a cup of warm soup, a sandwich or — Clete’s favorite — peach pie with vanilla ice cream. He ended the day snoring in his recliner, a lifelong habit.
Few things stood between Clete and his work ethic, but when the Iowa Hawkeyes football team played or a professional wrestling smackdown broadcast, one could be assured that he would attempt to avoid making deliveries.
Arlene eventually moved to MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care in Dyersville. Traversing the nursing home in a wheelchair, she filled the facility with giggles.
“It took nothing to make my mother laugh,” Theresa said. “Sometimes we had no idea what she was laughing about.”
Arlene’s humor was only matched by her spicy candor. She reliably announced when she found fault with a person’s hair or shirt color.
Four years later, Clete joined her at the facility. They partook in activities with other residents, playing bingo and attending movie screenings.
“Mom was the first person down the hall in the morning in her wheelchair and Dad walked in his walker,” Theresa said. “Dad did whatever Mom wanted him to do.”
Arlene tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 3. Two days later, so did Clete.
Theresa said the nurses feared neither spouse would survive. Hospice was called, and Theresa and Ann were permitted to enter their parents’ room for visits.
Before dawn on Oct. 11, Arlene died.
Clete began eating less and less the 12 days before his death
Seeming to overlook Arlene’s absence, he avoided the subject of her death when Theresa brought it up.
“That was the only time in two years, I’ve ever seen him sleep in a bed,” she said.
One day, Clete observed there was a vow to Arlene he had not kept.
“That we would go together,” he told Theresa.
TASTE OF HEAVEN
To nourish her Motherhouse, Sister Flannan McGuane rose in the early morning hours to prepare breakfast for the men who worked the farm at Sinsinawa Mound in southwest Wisconsin.
Between industrial mixers and ovens, McGuane prepared three daily meals, guiding — in her rich Irish brogue — the scores of novices who assisted her in the kitchen and bakery.
“Is everything hot?” McGuane might ask before a meal was served. “I want everything to be really hot.”
McGuane, 87, died from COVID-19 on Oct. 28.
In addition to creating the sweet cinnamon bread for which the Sinsinawa Bakery is famous, she is remembered for running an operation that fed hundreds “without any kind of trauma or turmoil,” said Sister Mary Ann Carroll, 78, who worked with McGuane during her novitiate.
“I had just entered our community,” Carroll said. “I didn’t know anything about cooking and about cooking for a lot of people.”
McGuane handed Carroll a recipe — perhaps for red velvet cake — and instructed her to bake enough to feed 300.
Her then-18-year-old charge probably made a mistake, but McGuane was quick to correct and even quicker to move on.
Carroll noticed McGuane’s meticulousness and fidelity to food presentation.
Never a crumb or drop of gravy marked a plate, and she strived to fill them with color. A meal might include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and garden-fresh green beans with bacon.
And for the unsatiated diner who desired a midnight snack, the kitchen always was left unlocked with a piece of fruit waiting.
McGuane, born in 1933 in Dysart, Ireland, was the third of nine children. In 1951, the family immigrated to the U.S., where they lived in Winnetka, Ill., about 15 miles north of downtown Chicago.
Lacking a high school education, McGuane waitressed at a supper club and attended Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Catholic Church.
She applied in 1955 to the Sinsinawa Dominicans in hopes of serving God in the religious life. The following year, McGuane received her habit and a new name, out of respect to Saint Flannan, a seventh-century Irish abbot.
Carroll, who maintained contact with McGuane long after she left the Motherhouse, last spoke to her former mentor about two weeks before her death.
When McGuane retired in 2003 after 43 years of managing the kitchen, she moved to St. Dominic Villa, a nursing home near the convent. Never a complainer, she told Carroll that she was feeling fine.
When Carroll received word that McGuane’s health was rapidly fading, she rushed to her car to make the three-hour drive to Sinsinawa, and the following morning, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
At McGuane’s bedside in the hospital, Carroll sang.
“May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back,” Carroll prayed. “May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of his hand.”
Carroll is unsure if McGuane heard the traditional Irish blessing before she took her final breath.
But that’s OK, Carroll said.
“She is home now.”
MASS
Each week, Chuck Davis passes the ironworks that bracket the entrance at Mount Olivet on his way to the gently sloping hill where Kathy rests.
Her death was never part of their deal; Chuck was supposed to go first.
“I don’t need to update her too much on what’s going on — though I do,” he said. “She’s seeing it all as it happens, but I still ask her advice.”
Chuck knows he is not the first person to lose his wife young, nor will he be the last. If this reality is part of God’s plan, he wishes he could better comprehend it.
At Kathy’s funeral Mass, Chuck and a few relatives and family friends stood in the pews at Church of the Resurrection, surrounded by photographs of congregants who could not join them.
Her casket, shrouded in a white pall, was wheeled before the altar, where the Rev. Phil Gibbs delivered his homily.
“Viruses are the smallest of all the microbes,” he said. “They are said to be so small that 500 million rhinoviruses, those which cause the common cold, could fit on the head of a pin.”
Although something as small as a virus can damage so many lives, Gibbs said, they are still finite and will end. God’s grace — limitless beyond imagination — will not.
Kathy has entered eternal life because of the good things she did on earth, he said, a fact stronger than any virus.
Christmas is nearing, and Chuck has swapped Kathy’s graveside flowers for evergreen fronds and golden filigree. A red cardinal, made from resin, sits atop a yard stake placed next to Kathy’s headstone.
A bystander who passes the site after dark can see the proud little bird from the cemetery driveway. Atop its perch, it casts a faint glow, keeping vigil through the night.