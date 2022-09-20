09042018
Jan Hess, personnel director for Dubuque County, trims up the flower beds surrounding the Dubuque County Courthouse in the early morning before beginning her day. Hess, recipient of the 1996 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award died, Thursday at the age of 84.

 Dave Kettering

The 1996 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award recipient, Jan Hess, died Thursday at the age of 84. This article, previously published in 2019, illustrates her significant contributions to the Dubuque community.

In the run-up to their state’s 150th birthday, which would come in 1996, Iowans figured there would be observations, celebrations and commemorations in communities large and small. What they didn’t know was who would organize events in their particular localities.

