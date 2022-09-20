Jan Hess, personnel director for Dubuque County, trims up the flower beds surrounding the Dubuque County Courthouse in the early morning before beginning her day. Hess, recipient of the 1996 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award died, Thursday at the age of 84.
The 1996 Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award recipient, Jan Hess, died Thursday at the age of 84. This article, previously published in 2019, illustrates her significant contributions to the Dubuque community.
In the run-up to their state’s 150th birthday, which would come in 1996, Iowans figured there would be observations, celebrations and commemorations in communities large and small. What they didn’t know was who would organize events in their particular localities.
In Dubuque County, up stepped Jan Hess.
The personnel director for county government and a civic leader, Hess took on the volunteer role of chair of the county’s Sesquicentennial Commission. It was a complicated task — visualize herding cats — but Hess managed it so well, and so many citizens were pleased with the results, that she received the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen Award for 1996.
Sesquicentennial events in these parts included parades, musicals, festivals, dramas, art, radio programs, literature, concerts and exhibits. A highlight was a community-wide celebration in Eagle Point Park.
“Hundreds and hundreds of people have done so many wonderful things,” Hess said after it was all over. “I went through and summarized it for myself, and was astounded at how much went on and how many people were involved. Things were going on all over the county.”
People who knew Hess two decades earlier would not have predicted her being entrusted with such a role, let alone succeeding at it in award-winning fashion. After all, as Hess acknowledged at the time of her selection for the TH’s 27th annual award, her heavy drinking made her “a disgrace.”
But Hess not only received help for her alcoholism — one she credited was Judge Louis Fautsch, the driver behind establishment of a local Alcoholics Anonymous chapter and First Citizen for 1979 — she rebounded and took leadership roles in the community.
Sober from March 30, 1977, forward, Hess went on to serve as management chair of the Dubuque Area Labor Management Council. Her service included the boards of Mercy Health Center, Dubuque Area Congregations United (of which she was president), Dubuque Community Food Pantry, Luther Manor and, appropriately, Substance Abuse Services Center.
Raised in Columbus, Wis., and earning a degree in education in Milwaukee, Hess came to Dubuque in 1969 when her husband John (1930-2017) joined the education faculty at Loras College. Her plans to be a housewife were short-lived. She wrote advertising copy for KDTH and worked in advertising for Flexsteel Industries before joining county government in 1974. She retired in mid-2008.
Her philosophy as a volunteer was simple: “Suit up and show up.” At the time of her retirement, Hess, observed, “You get to do things that you never thought you could do,” she said.
At the time it honored her, the Telegraph Herald in an editorial noted how well Hess checked all the boxes for the award: achievement, leadership and a commitment to make a significant contribution to the tri-state community and its people.
The editorial added that while the First Citizen Award is not considered a “comeback” honor, “her recovery and subsequent achievements only increase the pleasure the Telegraph Herald has in declaring Jan Hess First Citizen of 1996.”
