Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — A Cuba City developer has broken ground on a senior living community in the village of Dickeyville.
Midwest Community Development is overseeing the construction of a planned 16-unit development, known as Loras Estates, at 608 Pine St.
Midwest intends to construct at least eight one- or two-bedroom units and a common room, with potential for an additional eight-unit expansion. Construction is due for completion in the spring.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.