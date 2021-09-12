DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — A Cuba City developer has broken ground on a senior living community in the village of Dickeyville.

Midwest Community Development is overseeing the construction of a planned 16-unit development, known as Loras Estates, at 608 Pine St.

Midwest intends to construct at least eight one- or two-bedroom units and a common room, with potential for an additional eight-unit expansion. Construction is due for completion in the spring.

