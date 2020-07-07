A former Dubuque resident who was once regarded as the area’s “weather whiz kid” has died.
Thomas J. Churchill, 59, of the Dominican Republic, formerly of Dubuque and East Dubuque, died Sunday, July 5, after battling cancer.
Churchill became a local celebrity at the age of 13 when he began appearing on-air at WDBQ Radio in 1974, offering weather forecasts that were often more accurate than those of the National Weather Service.
Paul Hemmer, longtime radio personality with WDBQ, described Churchill as “precocious” and “truly a child genius.”
“He obviously had studied meteorology and wasn’t just playing a guessing game with the weather,” wrote Hemmer in a blog post commemorating Churchill’s life this week.
After getting his start at WDBQ, Churchill was profiled in the National Enquirer and appeared on "The Tomorrow Show" with Tom Snyder on July 4, 1975. Following his "Tomorrow Show" appearance, a former WDBQ disc jockey who had since become the executive news producer for KRON-TV in San Francisco hired Churchill as a one-week vacation replacement for KRON’s weather forecaster.
“I was nervous and didn’t think I came across that well,” the Telegraph Herald quoted Churchill as saying in 1975 regarding his "Tomorrow Show" appearance. “But KRON called and asked me to fill in.”
The next year, following an appearance on "Good Morning America," the then-15-year-old Churchill competed on the television quiz show “The $120,000 Question,” where he won $16,000.
“Tom Churchill has done it again,” reported the Telegraph Herald before Churchill’s departure to compete on the show in September 1976.
“Well, I don’t have much time for preparation,” Churchill was quoted as saying. “But if they don’t ask me something like ‘What is Dr. Frank Field’s second theory on atmospheric hydraulics?’ I ought to do okay.”
Later in life, Churchill invented the Digital Weatherman, an automated system that provides audio weather forecasts. According to Hemmer, the software is now used by hundreds of radio stations and cable systems across the country.
“I remain proud of the role WDBQ had in the fascinating, impressive life of this creative young man,” Hemmer wrote. “We parted as friends.”
Services for Churchill are being handled by Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. todayat Holy Trinity Catholic Church.