PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — At a party in his hometown of Horicon, Virg Pufahl was feeling pretty good as the summer of 1963 came to a close.
He had recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in industrial science, and he was getting ready to begin graduate studies at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. He had spent the summer working in Horicon and catching up with old friends. And he had just scored a Saturday night date with Marcia Quick, a young lady from nearby Waupun that he’d met at that party.
“He asked me if he could take me home that night,” said Marcia Pufahl, now 81. “I told him no, because I’d come with my girlfriend, and I was leaving with her. So he asked me if he could take me out on Saturday, and I said yes.”
But Virg had second thoughts, and decided he wanted to see Marcia sooner than Saturday night.
“I went back and asked her if we could go to a movie on Friday night so I would know how to get to her house for our Saturday night date,” laughed Virg, now 81.
Marcia said they were meant to be.
“We just sat there (at that party) and talked for quite a while and got to know each other,” she said. “And I liked what he was saying.”
They were a couple after that first date, with Virg coming home on weekends from DeKalb to see his sweetheart. Marcia, who had attended school in Milwaukee to study medical assisting and medical records, was working in Fond du Lac and living in Waupun.
They were engaged by Valentine’s Day, and got married on Aug. 22, 1964. Their first apartment was in Platteville. Virg continued his work at NIU, where he attended classes and worked as a graduate assistant. But the sudden death of an instructor in the industrial sciences department would change the course of Virg’s studies when he was asked to take the instructor’s place for a year.
“That was a challenge,” he said. “It would never happen today. I was 21 years old.”
Virg would continue his graduate studies at UW-Platteville and at the University of Arizona, completing his doctorate in 1969. By then, daughters Amy Stoffregen and Julie Check had both come along. Julie passed away in 2009. The couple also has five grandchildren and one great-grandson, with another great-grandchild expected this summer.
Virg taught at UW-Platteville for 35 years, retiring as chair of the computer science and communication technology department, a position he held for 20 years. Marcia continued working in the medical records field for 26 years, and retired as the manager of health information management at Southwest Health.
Amy, of Sparta, said she had a very traditional childhood — one that she didn’t realize was any different from anybody else’s until she was much older.
“Church was always very important,” she said. “Birthdays were always very special. My mom would always ask us what we wanted to eat that night for a birthday treat. Whether it was stroganoff or fondue, she would make it. We did a lot of cooking and eating at home. We never heard them fight.”
Amy, a retired teacher, said it wasn’t until she began her teaching career that she realized not all families were like hers.
“As a teacher, I realized that wasn’t the case, and how very lucky I was,” she said.
The Pufahls enjoy traveling, but they love staying close to home even more. They have a lake house in Phillips, where they spend their summers and part of the fall. They bought the house on a whim, something both of them say was completely out of character for them.
“We were driving up there for Memorial Day weekend with our daughter Julie, who was living up there at the time,” Virg said. “I love northern Wisconsin. I grew up there. I’m an outdoor person — hunting, fishing, gardening. I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to have a little cabin on this beautiful land?’”
“I said ‘What we can afford, I’m not going to like living in,’” Marcia said.
Virg took Marcia’s response as a challenge to find the perfect lakeside hideaway.
The couple stopped at a real estate agent’s office, both of them thinking it was just a lark before continuing their journey to their daughter’s house.
“We looked at one place and ended up making an offer,” Virg said. “We got a call around noon the next day that it had been accepted.”
The couple were both still working full time, so they rented out the property for several years, then did some renovations and put on an addition. Now it’s their home for several months a year, and a gathering place for extended family.
“Mom will invite a lot of people,” Amy said. “Everybody is invited. It’s just a fun place to go.”
Virg enjoys tending gardens at both their Platteville home and the lake house. Marcia will preserve and can what is harvested.
“We have summer squash and things that we can harvest at the end of the summer (in Platteville),” Marcia said. “And we have broccoli, zucchini, green beans, things we can make a salad for dinner with (at the other house).”
The couple also gives back to the community by serving on church committees at First English Lutheran Church in Platteville, and serving as tax-aide volunteers for the AARP tax program, which assists seniors with their tax returns. Virg also is a member of the Platteville Optimist Club, a service organization.
“We both had active professional careers,” Virg said. “We retired and thought we’d just sit back and put our feet up. But we’ve stayed pretty active.”
“Love,” “respect” and “compromise” are the big three words that the Pufahls say have been the keys to their long marriage.
“My dad probably doesn’t care to shop, but if my mom wants to go, he’ll go,” Amy said. “My mom has been deep in the woods for days with my dad, even though she’d rather be shopping. They just always do it together. That’s the kind of partnership they have.”
