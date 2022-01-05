A Dubuque man is accused of running a large-scale drug operation, and police said he received packages from Nevada containing hundreds of THC vape cartridges and more than 10 pounds of marijuana.
Joseph T. Gast, 32, of 626 Alta Vista St., was arrested at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on warrants charging possession of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver. Court documents state that Shannon Sullivan, Gast’s wife, alerted authorities on Oct. 11,that she suspected her husband was involved in a drug operation.
Sullivan said Gast received large packages in the mail that she estimated weighed 30 to 40 pounds. Sullivan stated that one came every day for about a week. Gast would come home, collect the packages and immediately bring them to a friend’s house, so she never saw the contents.
One of the packages was broken open in the corner when it arrived, and Sullivan said it smelled strongly of marijuana.
Sullivan sent authorities photos of packages that arrived at her residence that originated from Las Vegas. Photos of text messages from Gast’s phone included “several drug-related messages including multiple photos of marijuana,” documents state, “as well as what appears to be a drug ledger listing the different types of drugs and their respective prices.”
Police contacted Gast on Nov. 22 about three packages on his porch. Gast gave officers permission to open the packages, saying “he had no knowledge of the packages or what was inside.” They were addressed to “Joe G” at Gast’s address, came from Las Vegas and contained 86 sealed packages of THC gummies and 217 THC vape cartridges.
On Nov. 23, Gast gave police permission to open two more packages on his porch, saying they did not belong to him. They contained 110 THC vape cartridges, 10.9 pounds of marijuana and 1.55 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms. Sullivan told authorities that “Gast immediately called his friend in Las Vegas and told him that they had been caught,” documents state.