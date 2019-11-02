ASBURY, Iowa — To alleviate traffic backups along two heavily traveled intersections, Asbury officials are considering the installation of traffic lights and potentially an eventual road realignment.
“I’m glad we’re thinking about it now, knowing how long it is going to take to get it done,” said Mayor Jim Adams.
City Council members this week reviewed a traffic study conducted by MSA Professional Services and authorized a $10,000 payment to compile the information into a comprehensive report that includes a documentation of operational analysis conducted at the intersections, evaluations of traffic control devices and detailed recommendations and cost estimates for both short- and long-term solutions.
Over the next decade, traffic is expected to increase annually by 1% to 1.5% on Asbury Road; 3% on Hales Mill Road; and 0.5% on Radford Road.
“Both intersections actually have backups, and then safety concerns start to come into play when people get upset that it’s starting to take so long,” said MSA Senior Project Manager Ben Wilkinson. “Luckily, you guys have been pretty fortunate in not having a huge traffic crash problem, but that will continue to get worse.”
LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS
Wilkinson said the only effective long-term solution is to improve both the Radford and Hales Mill intersections with Asbury Road.
He presented multiple options.
The first includes the construction of a second eastbound lane on Asbury Road between Water View Lane to near Holiday Drive and the installation of traffic signals at both Radford and Hales Mill roads at a cost of $1.4 million to $2.6 million.
Without the second eastbound lane, Hales Mill and Radford would see slight traffic flow improvements if traffic signals are installed, but “you’re going to make Asbury Road suffer a lot more,” he said.
Another option involves the realignment of Radford and Hales Mill roads for the purpose of combining them into one intersection at Asbury Road.
The realignment could correspond to the present intersections of either Radford or Hales Mill at Asbury Road. A third alternative would realign both streets, creating a new Asbury Road intersection.
A multilane roundabout or traffic signal would be constructed at the intersection.
Costs ranged from $2 million to $5 million depending on the route selected.
The project would entail acquiring multiple properties adjacent to the intersections, either through landowner negotiation or eminent domain.
Council members requested that city staff immediately research options for instituting a moratorium on future development of nearby properties.
A realignment project could take a decade to plan and undertake, Adams said. He noted that City Council members first discussed the idea nearly 15 years ago.
“Those two intersections being so close, this problem was inevitable,” he said. “The growth of the city just brought it to our attention a lot sooner. … It’s a good problem to have.”
KWIK STAR DEVELOPMENT
In the interim, Wilkinson said the city could add traffic signals at Hales Mill Road and extend the westbound left-turn lane on Asbury Road at the intersection of Radford Road. Additionally, a westbound right-turn lane would be added to Asbury Road at the intersection of Hales Mill Road for a total cost of $400,000.
Expenses could be cut if a property west of the intersection of Hales Mill and Asbury is rezoned and sold to Kwik Star. The company has expressed interest in constructing a gas station there.
The city intends to negotiate a development agreement with Kwik Star in which the company conducts a traffic impact study.
If the study indicates that traffic volume at the intersection will increase following the station’s construction, the city could enter into a cost-sharing arrangement for the installation of a traffic signal, Wilkinson told the council.
Dax Connely, real estate manager with Kwik Star parent company Kwik Trip Inc., said the company intends to discuss property development plans at the City Council’s November meeting.
The meeting will be the first of three rounds of discussions, which will proceed through January, he said.
For a sale to proceed, the property must be rezoned from residential to commercial use, which City Administrator Elizabeth Bonz said will occur no sooner than February.
Adams said the city could complete the short-term improvements within two years.
“We would want it in before (Kwik Star) opens their doors,” he said.